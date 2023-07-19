Margaret Estrada, Antonio Gaytan, Frank Jaime and Michael Kennedy are seeking election as mayor of Wapato. All four will be on the Aug. 1 primary ballot, and the two candidates receiving the most votes will advance to November’s election.
Estrada, Gaytan and Jaime have served on the Wapato City Council, with Estrada appointed mayor in January 2022 following the death of Mayor Keith Workman.
Kennedy is a retired city of Wapato public works employee.
All four candidates were asked to share their background and answer two questions by the Yakima Herald-Republic. Gaytan’s replies were not received before deadline. Answers from the other three candidates are printed below.
What prompted you to run for mayor of Wapato?
Estrada: I was elected in 2019 to the Wapato City Council seat No. 4 where I served for 23 months. I was appointed mayor pro tem in 2020 by the late Keith Workman. While Keith was having medical issues I handled the majority of the mayor duties, which has taught me a lot about not only the political things but the great community members of the city of Wapato.
As the mayor of Wapato I have gained the trust of the community and have always listened to concerns that the citizens have. As far as prompting me, I would have to say that I am a Wapatonian and want the best for my city. I feel that I have earned the trust of the community and with their help and my leadership, we can build our city to bigger and better for all of us.
Jaime: I’ve been on the city council for 18 years. During that time, I’ve learned what to do, how to do it and whether or not it can be done.
A lot of people who run for office tell the people what they want to hear, and it’s stuff that can’t be done.
Kennedy: I believe Wapato citizens want a city that is clean and safe for their families.
In your view, what is the biggest issue facing the city and what would you hope to accomplish if elected?
Estrada: The first thing I think we need is more community events to get the citizens interested in investing into our city. This is an issue in most of your smaller cities. We need to be able to prove to our citizens that we have the right people making the right decisions for our city. This goes for me, the mayor of the city, our city council, and the leaders of each department of the city. But mostly we need to support each other and make Wapato great again.
The second issue that the city of Wapato is having is the amount of homelessness in the city. We have and will continue to monitor the homeless population and will work with the agencies trying to find a cure for this issue.
The third issue would be youth programs for our youth. Getting our youth involved in programs keeps our youth out of trouble and gives them the courage to be productive in life.
Finally we need to bring in more businesses to help our community. By bringing in more businesses it would offer more jobs to our community as well as bring in more financial statuses to the city. It’s a win for everyone involved.
Jaime: The police station and parks are important issues. Transparency is very important – people are suspicious about what’s going on with city government. And even though the pool loses money, it still is important for the kids, to keep them busy and give them something to do.
Overall, I think it’s important to show kids that they are important and there is a future for them in this community.
Kennedy: There are a number of important issues that need attention, one being the situation of public drinking in front of local businesses. In addition, loiterers and panhandling has become overwhelming.
