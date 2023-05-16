The filing period for this year’s primary election opened Monday with 72 community members declaring their candidacies for offices around Yakima County.
So far, four candidates have filed in the races for the four Yakima City Council seats that will be up for election. Incumbents Patricia Byers of District 3 and Holly Cousens of District 7 filed for re-election. Newcomers Rick Glenn and Reedy Berg filed for the districts 5 and 7 seats, respectively.
Incumbents for the two Yakima County Superior Court judgeships also filed Monday. Jared Boswell and Sonia Rodriguez True filed for positions in departments 5 and 7, respectively.
The Selah mayoral race saw three candidates file for the position: Roger Bell, David Monaghan and Russell Carlson.
The primary election is Aug. 1, with the general election on Nov. 7.
The filing period is open through Friday afternoon. Here are the other candidates who filed by 9 a.m. Tuesday:
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 5
Jared Boswell
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 7
Sonia Rodriguez True
Yakima City Council, District 3
Patricia Byers
Yakima City Council, District 5
Rick Glenn
Yakima City Council, District 7
Reedy Berg, Holly Cousens
Grandview mayor
Gloria Mendoza
Grandview City Council, Position 4
Robert G. Ozuna
Grandview City Council, Position 5
Bill Moore
Grandview City Council, Position 7
Laura Flores
Granger mayor
Jose Trevino
Granger City Council, Position 4
Juan “Johnny” Isiordia
Moxee mayor
LeRoy Lenseigne
Moxee City Council, Position 3
Janet Hutchinson
Naches mayor
Paul D. Williams
Naches Town Council, Position 5
Suzi Williams
Selah mayor
Roger Bell, David Monaghan, Russell Carlson
Selah City Council, Position 4
Clifford B. Peterson
Selah City Council, Position 5
William Longmire
Selah City Council, Position 6
Michael Costello
Sunnyside City Council, Position 6
Mike Kennard
Sunnyside City Council, Position 7
Jason Raines
Tieton mayor
Rob Adams
Union Gap City Council, Position 4
Jack L. Galloway
Union Gap City Council, Position 5
Georgia Reitmire
Union Gap City Council, Position 6
Nicolas Gutierrez IV
Wapato City Council, Position 4
Ken Workman
Wapato City Council, Position 5
Frances M. Ayres
Wapato City Council, Position 7
Caroline Solis
Zillah City Council, Position 3
Douglas S. Stewart
Zillah City Council, Position 4
Janice Gonzales, Korena Scott
Zillah City Council, Position 5
Beth Husted
Yakima school board, Position 4
Raymond Navarro Jr.
Yakima school board, Position 5
Jennifer Hawks Conright, Martha Rice
Grandview school board, District 1
Andrea Arteaga
Grandview school board, District 3
Chuck Stegeman
Granger school board, District 3
Dalia Chavez-Isiordia
Granger school board, at-large Position 1
Ronald L. Fleming
Highland school board, District 1
Lupita Flores
Mabton school board, District 1
James Adams
Mabton school board, at-large Position 1
Tony Torres
Mt. Adams school board, District 1
Larry J. Garcia
Mt. Adams school board, District 2
Jill Delaney
Mt. Adams school board, District 3
Michelle Bergevin
Naches Valley school board, District 4
Rachael Byrd, Lee Rottweiler
Toppenish school board, District 1
Theresa "Tere" Hernandez
Toppenish school board, District 5
Maryrose Gonzalez, Brett Stauffer
Union Gap school board, District 1
Jen Silver
Wapato school board, District 4
Lorenzo Alvarado
Wapato school board, District 5
John Francisco
West Valley school board, District 5
Daryl Bullard
Zillah school board, District 3
Craig Carlisle
Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 1
Sam Glanzer
Yakima County Fire District No. 2 Board, Position 1
Brad Helms
Yakima County Fire District No. 3 Board, Position 3
Chad Greenwalt
Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 3
Ken McAllister
Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 1
Jim Borst, Michael (Scott) Murphy
Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 1
Kevin Jorgensen
Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 2
Jim Fretwell
Naches Park and Recreation, District 1
Paul Stanton
Naches Park and Recreation, District 2
Donald "Skip" St Martin
Naches Park and Recreation, District 3
Wayne Hawver
