Yakima City Hall
The front of Yakima City Hall is pictured Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

The filing period for this year’s primary election opened Monday with 69 community members declaring their candidacies for offices around Yakima County.

So far, four candidates have filed in the races for the four Yakima City Council seats that will be up for election. Incumbents Patricia Byers of District 3 and Holly Cousens of District 7 filed for re-election. Newcomers Rick Glenn and Reedy Berg filed for the districts 5 and 7 seats, respectively.

Incumbents for the two Yakima County Superior Court judgeships also filed Monday. Jared Boswell and Sonia Rodriguez True filed for positions in departments 5 and 7, respectively.

The Selah mayoral race saw three candidates file for the position: Roger Bell, David Monaghan and Russell Carlson.

The primary election is Aug. 1, with the general election on Nov. 7.

The filing period is open through Friday afternoon. Here are the candidates who filed by 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 5

Jared Boswell

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 7

Sonia Rodriguez True

Yakima City Council, District 3

Patricia Byers

Yakima City Council, District 5

Rick Glenn

Yakima City Council, District 7

Reedy Berg, Holly Cousens

Grandview mayor

Gloria Mendoza

Grandview City Council, Position 4

Robert G. Ozuna

Grandview City Council, Position 5

Bill Moore

Grandview City Council, Position 7

Laura Flores

Granger mayor

Jose Trevino

Granger City Council, Position 4

Juan “Johnny” Isiordia

Moxee mayor

LeRoy Lenseigne

Moxee City Council, Position 3

Janet Hutchinson

Naches mayor

Paul D. Williams

Naches Town Council, Position 5

Suzi Williams

Selah mayor

Roger Bell, David Monaghan, Russell Carlson

Selah City Council, Position 4

Clifford B. Peterson

Selah City Council, Position 5

William Longmire

Selah City Council, Position 6

Michael Costello

Sunnyside City Council, Position 6

Mike Kennard

Sunnyside City Council, Position 7

Jason Raines

Tieton mayor

Rob Adams

Union Gap City Council, Position 4

Jack L. Galloway

Union Gap City Council, Position 5

Georgia Reitmire

Union Gap City Council, Position 6

Nicolas Gutierrez IV

Wapato City Council, Position 4

Ken Workman

Wapato City Council, Position 5

Frances M. Ayres

Wapato City Council, Position 7

Caroline Solis

Zillah City Council, Position 3

Douglas S. Stewart

Zillah City Council, Position 4

Janice Gonzales, Korena Scott

Zillah City Council, Position 5

Beth Husted

Yakima school board, Position 4

Raymond Navarro Jr.

Yakima school board, Position 5

Jennifer Hawks Conright, Martha Rice

Grandview school board, District 1

Andrea Arteaga

Grandview school board, District 3

Chuck Stegeman

Granger school board, District 3

Dalia Chavez-Isiordia

Granger school board, at-large Position 1

Ronald L. Fleming

Highland school board, District 1

Lupita Flores

Mabton school board, District 1

James Adams

Mabton school board, at-large Position 1

Tony Torres

Mt. Adams school board, District 1

Larry J. Garcia

Mt. Adams school board, District 2

Jill Delaney

Mt. Adams school board, District 3

Michelle Bergevin

Naches Valley school board, District 4

Rachael Byrd, Lee Rottweiler

Toppenish school board, District 1

Theresa "Tere" Hernandez

Toppenish school board, District 5

Maryrose Gonzalez, Brett Stauffer

Union Gap school board, District 1

Jen Silver

Wapato school board, District 4

Lorenzo Alvarado

Wapato school board, District 5

John Francisco

West Valley school board, District 5

Daryl Bullard

Zillah school board, District 3

Craig Carlisle

Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 1

Sam Glanzer

Yakima County Fire District No. 2 Board, Position 1

Brad Helms

Yakima County Fire District No. 3 Board, Position 3

Chad Greenwalt

Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 3

Ken McAllister

Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 1

Jim Borst, Michael (Scott) Murphy

Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 1

Kevin Jorgensen

Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 2

Jim Fretwell

Naches Park and Recreation, District 1

Paul Stanton

Naches Park and Recreation, District 2

Donald "Skip" St Martin

Naches Park and Recreation, District 3

Wayne Hawver

