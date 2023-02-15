The latest numbers from Tuesday's special election show education levies in the Selah and Highland school districts on track to pass. The Mabton School District bond saw more support, but not enough to pass.
The Yakima County Auditor’s Office updated the totals on Wednesday afternoon. With the additional ballot count, turnout was 30%.
The Selah School District replacement levy had 53.42% voter approval, with 2,208 yes votes and 1,925 no votes, as of Wednesday. That’s up slightly from the 52.65% approval rate on election night.
The Highland School District replacement levy had 60.03% voter approval with 473 yes votes and 315 no. That was down slightly from the 60.42% approval rate it had on election night, but still well within the amount it needs to pass.
Levies need 50% plus one vote to pass. The funding is often matched by the state and helps schools fund additional staff, operations and programs.
The Mabton School District junior senior high school renovation bond needs 60% voter approval to pass. As of Wednesday, it had 54.63% voter approval with 118 yes votes and 98 no. That’s up from election night’s approval rate of 51.01%. But it’s not quite enough to pass.
This is the district’s second attempt at passing the bond. In November, the bond received about 54% voter approval.
The county auditor’s office has counted 5,143 ballots in this election. The next ballot count will come Feb. 23 with certification scheduled Feb. 24.
