Yakima County District Court Judge Gary Hintze is facing a challenge from Selah attorney Wes Gano for the bench seat he was appointed to in March.
Hintze, a former deputy Yakima County prosecuting attorney, was appointed in March to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kevin Roy, whose term was set to expire at the end of this year. He has also served as a pro tem judge in Granger, Union Gap and Yakima municipal courts, stepping in when a judge was needed.
In addition to his private practice, Gano also serves as pro tem judge on the District Court and was a judge on the Selah Municipal Court.
Hintze and Gano both see a need to provide the District Court with more resources to handle the caseload and deal with issues such as drugs and alcohol.
Records with the state Public Disclosure Commission show Hintze raised $9,323 in contributions and spent $18,676. Gano raised $12,507 and spent $3,554.
The District Court handles misdemeanor criminal cases, traffic infractions, domestic violence protection orders, civil suits involving no more than $75,000 and small claims.
District Court judges receive an annual salary of $193,446.96. The terms for the nonpartisan positions are four years.
Hintze is the only district judge facing a challenger in this year’s election. Judges Brian Sanderson, Donald Engle and Alfred G. Schweppe are all running unopposed.
The following responses to questions have been edited for clarity and space.
Why are you running for judge, and what in your background do you believe makes you the best candidate for the job?
Hintze: I love being a judge. I want to do a good job for everybody that comes to court and for the people of Yakima County. When I started back in District Court when (then-Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney) Jeff Sullivan hired me, I saw some good judges and times when judges didn’t treat people well. You can still be appropriately tough on people who need punishment and still treat them with dignity and respect. You look at it as protecting everybody’s rights and trying to teach by being a proper judge.
I didn’t think about being a judge for many years. It was back in the beginning of 2011, (Union Gap Municipal Court) Judge Robert Northcutt asked me to be a pro tem for him when he had a conflict. I started doing that in Union Gap and I liked it. I was getting confidence in my ability. Judge Katie Hitchcock called me to be a pro tem judge in Granger. Judge (Kelley) Olwell called me up to ask to be pro tem in Yakima Municipal Court.
My career is almost, except for a couple of years on the front end when I was working in private practice, has been in public service. My career as a prosecutor has suited me for a judge. As a prosecutor, we have to look at the case and look for justice. I can look at this case and see someone broke the law, but it was not just to prosecute. That is part of the mindset of being a prosecutor from the beginning. I would argue that makes me well suited to be a fair judge on the bench.
Gano: I started practicing law in 1990 with the state attorney general’s office here. One of the questions that was asked of me in my interview was what do you see yourself doing in 10 years. I said I would like to be a judge. I left there after three years and opened up my own practice. It’s a number of years later, and I was the judge in Selah from 2011 to 2013, when Judge Sanderson went to the bench in District Court. I was there one day a week and administratively had to run the court. I’ve been to judicial college. For the last five years I have been a pro tem judge for Yakima County District Court. They called me to handle cases they all recused themselves from.
The reason I think I am the best candidate is I have run a court for three years, been a pro tem judge in District Court for five years, and have had cases in all levels of state court and in federal court. I have the judicial experience, combined with litigation experience and the fact that my family has been here for 130 years. In District Court you impact local communities and people the most.
What do you see as the major issues facing District Court, and how would you address them?
Hintze: One thing I talked about in another forum, and a number of judges are talking about, is resources and funding. Our District Court probation needs a better source of funding, a steady source of funding, whether for drug or alcohol counseling. I hope it will be addressed in the near future. There’s the ongoing issues that we have adequate attorneys on each side to handle cases. That’s always a great concern. Staffing in all the departments is another big concern on my end, because we need the proper staffing in the court and the clerk’s office. There’s been a shortage of people in all those areas. Any issues with the county jail affects how our court operates.
Gano: One of the biggest issues, and I don’t know how to address this issue, is that Superior Court has a number of different therapeutic courts and Superior Court receives a lot more funding at the state level than a District Court does at the county level or a city court. District Court could benefit from a mental health court like Superior Court has. DUI court is in District Court. I think a majority of the DUI court funds come from a grant at the state and federal level. We need to also implement a mental health court in District Court as well as the Superior Court. We have a lot of people with mental illness who are criminally trespassed, going into places they shouldn’t be. I don’t see a lot of mentally ill people stealing things. When I had criminal case, 99% were related to drug or alcohol problems.
I would be willing to participate in forums. One of the things when I was the municipal court judge in Selah, I was appointed as one of three municipal court judges across the state to the adult static risk committee, try to evaluate and come up with release conditions. That study was not implemented in Yakima County. The committee was ongoing, and I had to resign when I left Selah as their judge. I didn’t have to be on anything like that. I asked to be appointed to that committee. I think that goes back to the question why I am the best candidate. I just don’t want to go up there and sit on a bench.
For most people, the court system is a branch of government they have little understanding of beyond news coverage and TV shows, and that goes to a greater extent for District Court, where there are fewer high-profile cases compared to Superior Court. What steps do you believe the court should take to improve transparency and help people better understand the judicial system?
Hintze: We have an open court, but we rarely have members of the public walk into court for entertainment. One thing I will do in the future is invite students to watch proceedings. It happens fairly often in our system. When people have questions, I will explain in non-legalese language how things are proceeding and what is happening in this case. Some people without consulting an attorney come in and plead guilty without proper legal advice. I think it is incumbent upon judges to stop and respectfully explain things that lawyers take for granted. I think we all need to take a step back and explain the processes in court while we are in court.
Gano: I don’t think there’s a transparency issue at the District Court because people can come in and watch court. I don’t think the cases would be that interesting to them because they are not the high-profile cases. I don’t think we can do any more than publishing calendars and people on the internet. Other than that, I don’t know how they can be more transparent. When (Superior) Court is on Zoom, they also try to livestream the hearing. I don’t know if they are livestreaming at the District Court level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.