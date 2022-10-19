Candidates Lindsey Keesling of Yakima and Nikki Torres of Pasco are vying for the District 15 state Senate seat in the Nov. 8 general election.
Either Keesling, a Democrat, or Torres, a Republican, will replace longtime incumbent Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside, who withdrew from this summer’s primary election. Ballots will be mailed out this week and must be returned or mailed by Nov. 8.
State senators serve a four-year term and receive a $57,876 salary.
District 15, which was modified in the 2020 redistricting cycle, includes part of the city of Yakima and eastern Yakima County, along with all or portions of Adams, Benton, Franklin and Grant counties.
Keesling, 39, worked as a teacher in the Yakima School District for seven years and currently teaches at Wapato High School. She earned enough support as a write-in candidate in August’s primary election to appear on the general election ballot.
Torres, 46, is a longtime Tri-Cities resident and a strategic partnerships manager for Western Governors University. She began serving on the Pasco City Council in January, but resigned in May after changing her voter registration address to one north of the Pasco city limits and within the 15th Legislative District.
The two candidates submitted written answers to three questions asked by the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The Legislature passed police reform rules in 2021, such as restrictions on pursuit. Should these rules be amended, expanded or overturned?
Keesling: These rules were put in place for public safety, and I think shouldn’t be rolled back unless there’s been a real investigation into whether they’ve helped or harmed the safety of the general public. There’s been some discussion on the campaign trail of what the police are requesting, but that needs to be balanced with public concerns.
There should be accountability and oversight from the communities most affected before any change takes place. I’d want there to be public hearings on the consequences of changing the laws either way. I’d like to see some comparison reports with other areas that have enacted similar laws to see if a more informed choice can be made. It’s possible to bring people together at the same table and make decisions collaboratively.
Torres: Some of the police reform laws passed in 2021 should be amended. In the case of the pursuit law, it should be overturned. Its passage by the Legislature has emboldened criminals to flee the scene of the crime, knowing very well that officers cannot pursue them. As a result, we have seen an increase in violent crimes, including attacks on our law enforcement officers here and all over the country.
We need to be able to recruit diverse police officers and these laws have put a strain on recruitment.
What role, if any, should the state play in advancing the use of “green energy” such as solar power or electric vehicles?
Keesling: There’s always been a role that the government plays in subsidizing or encouraging the use of new technology, as new business frontiers open up. This is crucial in areas where new industries may struggle to get a foothold, or where the average person may not want to wait for the market to self-correct so that things become affordable.
As long as any state involvement will either trigger a monetary or economic gain, I don’t see why green energy shouldn’t get the same sort of treatment that things like computers and the internet have gotten in the past. This is especially true as prices for oil continue to soar, and many consumers may want to purchase green energy options but may not be able to afford them.
Torres: Washington state is known for being green and having an abundance of resources in our state that provide green energy. The state should be mindful when it comes to passing any legislation that requires the use of solar powered or electric vehicles. The cost is still exorbitant, which will affect our most vulnerable communities which cannot afford these vehicles.
Also, if we’re talking green energy, we need to include hydroelectric power produced by our Columbia River dams and commercial nuclear power in the equation. What is needed is a comprehensive approach toward clean energy, not a politically selective one. There should not be any talk about removing our river dams.
Following a court case involving a Yakima County dairy and its employees, the Legislature approved the phase-in of overtime pay for farmworkers over the next three years. Do you agree with this decision? How can the state help protect farmworkers while also helping farmers to find and employ them?
Keesling: I agree that employees should be paid fairly for the hours that they work. I’m also sympathetic to the plight of farmers, who may find themselves having to rely on overtime if they can’t find enough workers.
I think we can do a better job of streamlining burdensome visa programs for workers to come in, and I also think that we need to assess where systemic issues may cause difficulty and price inflation. For example, the transportation and supply chain backlogs which have inflated prices across the board.
There are numerous ways that the state could step in to help farmers, working both to uphold the basic rights of workers but also to acknowledge that this isn’t a problem that is easily solved without broad, systemic support. The fact that the situation is difficult doesn’t justify cutting corners when it comes to human rights. We can do better for everyone involved.
Torres: State agricultural overtime law requires that field workers receive overtime pay for hours worked over 55 during a workweek beginning January 2022; for all hours worked over 48 in year 2023; and for all hours worked over 40 in 2024. This hurts workers as they will now not be allowed in most cases to work beyond these new time limits.
Farmers and growers, faced with higher costs and consequences of climate change, cannot afford the additional costs of overtime pay. Harvest seasons will be longer and workers will take home less earnings. Both workers and employers oppose this law. I will work to have agriculture exempt from these overtime pay rules.
