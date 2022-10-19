Yakima business owner and attorney Liz Hallock is challenging incumbent Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for the District 14, Position 2 spot in the Legislature.
Mosbrucker, a Republican entrepreneur from Goldendale, has held the position since 2015. Hallock, who ran against Mosbrucker in 2018, listed no party preference. She is a past candidate for public office as both a Democrat and a Green Party candidate.
District 14 encompasses the western part of Yakima County, including the Yakama Reservation, and all of Klickitat County. In the primary, Mosbrucker had 65% of the total, Hallock had 20.6%, and Independent Chris Faison of White Salmon had 14%.
In this election, Mosbrucker’s campaign has raised $101,450 and spent $74,775, according to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission. The commission did not have data available on Hallock’s 2022 campaign.
Ballots for the Nov. 8 general election will be mailed this week. State representatives serve two-year terms and receive a $57,876 annual salary.
The Yakima Herald-Republic asked each candidate questions regarding fiscal responsibility in the state budget, gun control and education. Their answers are below.
This past legislative session, lawmakers passed a budget with a significant bump in spending, a $5 billion increase compared to the previous year. How does Washington maintain fiscal responsibility while funding needed programs related to things like transportation, homelessness and education?
Hallock: Right now, because we’re experiencing “stagflation” in our economy, the state government is going to be feeling the hurt here down the road because it’s a big spending state. Every representative wants to get a piece of the pie to go back to their constituents and tell them that they got their pet project funded. We do need to strengthen our reserves but at the same time this conservative idea that cutting spending is always going to improve the economy is not actually a doctrinal or accurate picture.
In Washington, a lot of the budget has been placed toward stimulating the economy by creating new jobs. And I think (Gov.) Jay Inslee’s biggest push right now is to stimulate the green economy sector. I think that this is an ongoing debate. This is the primary economic debate between the liberal party and the conservative party. I believe Washington is attractive to employers because it has no income tax. But we have the most regressive tax system in the country.
And is it really worth it to have a situation where we’re attracting high-tech workers, but not training our own Washington citizens to fill those jobs? Because then we have some serious competition for resources. I would say we do need to revisit the issue of the wealthiest Washingtonians paying their fair share.
Mosbrucker: When we came into the legislative session for 2022, we had a budget surplus forecast over the next four years of $15 billion. We’re fiscally conservative in my family, in my life. And it was very frustrating that every penny was spent. We need to ask the agencies to be also fiscally conservative, and to save more money for a rainy day, more money in case of emergencies, such as we just saw with the COVID pandemic.
I feel like we need to live within our means, rather than making many, many programs — which I’m very worried about eventually having to cut because of the economic cycles that run through state governments.
Earlier this year, the Legislature passed a ban on large-capacity gun magazines that had long been debated in Olympia. Where would you stand on future gun control measures?
Hallock: I think that a violent society creates a situation in which we have actually fewer democratic rights. We live in a violent society, and it’s completely irresponsible to subject our children to that kind of danger. Completely irresponsible. And the rest of the world laughs at us.
Mosbrucker: I am a supporter of the Constitution of the United States and of the Second Amendment. Criminals do not follow the laws. And so, by increasing the laws, it doesn’t reduce the amount of criminals. We shouldn’t punish responsible gun owners in Washington state. We have to address the crisis that the criminals are in and the genesis of why they would want to harm other people.
In a recent budget proposal, the state superintendent prioritized removing financial barriers from K-12 education. This would include the Legislature providing funding for things such as school meals, dual credit classes and basic school supplies. Do you think it is the responsibility of the Legislature to include costs like this in the budget?
Hallock: What kind of person argues that we should make sure all kids have school supplies and food to eat and aren’t going hungry? Is that even really a topic of debate? What kind of person wants to argue over whether children have food in their bellies?
Mosbrucker: I do. I think that we do need to help, in any way possible, remove barriers for children who are trying to learn. And we need to support our education system in Washington state. We did Breakfast After the Bell, and I voted for that. We’re trying to have enough meetings and have the public share with us what the needs are and what those barriers are to do everything we can to educate the children in Washington state. I do feel if a family is unable to provide school supplies or they’re unable to supply a breakfast in the morning, you have to have a meal before school, you have to have breakfast in order to capitalize on the opportunity to learn. I’m family strong, and so I’ll always support the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.