Elections officials have counted nearly all Yakima County ballots for the Nov. 8 election and a levy to expand the East Valley middle school commons has passed.
Only 55 uncounted ballots remained, as of Wednesday morning, said Yakima County Auditor’s Office Elections Manager Kathy Fisher.
More than 63,000 Yakima County voters cast their ballots in the election. That’s about half of all registered voters in the county, according to the auditor’s office’s website, last updated Tuesday afternoon.
Elections results will be certified Nov. 29 at noon.
Ballot measures
East Valley voters narrowly approved a levy for the school district to raise $5 million for construction to expand the middle school commons. The levy needed a simple majority to pass, and had 51.01% yes to 48.99% no, 3,267 to 3,138 votes. Even if 55 no votes came in, the levy would still pass.
Mabton and Union Gap school districts were not as lucky with bond measures for construction and safety updates. Bonds need 60% voter approval to pass. The Mabton bond received 54.02% voter approval, and the Union Gap bond had 56.3% voter approval.
School officials in Mabton and Union Gap said they will need to discuss with their school boards how to move forward.
Voters in Selah rejected a bond measure for a new building for the police department and Selah Municipal Court. It had 51.85% approval to 48.15% no, 1,245 to 1,156.
Yakima County voters approved a levy for Yakima County Emergency Services with 72% voter approval.
Local candidates
All three county commissioner seats were up for reelection this year, and Republicans Amanda McKinney, Kyle Curtis and LaDon Linde emerged as the winners. Linde’s race was the tightest as of Tuesday, but even if all remaining ballots voted against him, he would still win.
McKinney had 69.18% to Democrat Angie Girard’s 30.5%. Curtis had 56.01% to Democrat Dulce Gutierrez’s 43,39%. And Linde had 50.65% to Republican Steve Saunders’ 45.66%.
In the Yakima County Clerk race, Billie Maggard won with 55.83% of the vote. Jim Curtice won reelection for county coroner with 74.93% support. Gary Hintze was elected to the Yakima County District Court Judge Position 1, with 63.24% of the total.
State and congressional races
Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse will return to Congress representing District 4, with 142,471 votes statewide as of Tuesday. That’s 66.59% of the vote. In Yakima County he received 38,942 votes, or 63.33% of the total.
Republicans also fared well in the competitive races for positions in the Legislature.
Chris Corry, R-Yakima, won the District 14 Position 1 state House race with 30,293 votes, or 65.94% of the vote as of Tuesday. In Yakima County he received 23,601 votes, or 67.45% of the vote. He was running against Laurene Contreras, who stated no party preference.
Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, won the District 14 Position 2 state House race with 30,858 votes statewide, or 66.88% of the vote. In Yakima County she received 23,829 votes, or 67.87% of the vote. She was running against Liz Hallock of Yakima, who stated no party preference.
Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, won the District 15 Senate race with 15,241 votes statewide, or 67.61% of the vote. In Yakima County she received 9,389 votes, or 64.54% of the vote. She was running against Lindsey Keesling, a Yakima Democrat.
Rep. Bruce Chandler and newcomer Bryan Sandlin were elected House seats in District 15. Both are Republicans and were running unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.