Election night leads were maintained Thursday in Yakima County as more ballots were counted.
As of Thursday, voters supported returning incumbents Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde to the Yakima County Commission along with newcomer Kyle Curtis. All are Republicans.
McKinney had 18,844 votes, or 69.1%, in District 1 as of Thursday afternoon, while Democratic challenger Angie Girard received 8,447 votes for 30.9%, according to results from Yakima County Elections.
Business executive Curtis won 6,845 votes for 58.1% in District 2. Former Yakima City Council member and Democrat Dulce Gutierrez had 4,945 votes in the district for 41.9%.
In District 3, Linde’s lead narrowed slightly. He received 3,364 votes for 52.8% while Republican challenger Steve Saunders captured 3,002 votes for 47.2%.
Count continues
Many ballots remain to be counted.
As of Thursday morning, Yakima County Elections had received 63,227 total ballots. About 6,000 new ballots were included in the latest round of results for a total of 47,659 counted.
About 15,500 remain to be processed and counted.
Auditor Charles Ross said in an email Thursday that the county is close to its projected 50% return rate. The total ballots returned count includes 5,726 ballots collected from drop boxes yesterday.
Ross said volunteers and elections staff are now entirely focused on processing ballots and tabulating results.
Ballots returned by mail may continue to trickle in, and election results will be updated as more votes are tabulated. The election will be certified Nov. 29.
Here’s where other races stood as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
U.S. House District 4
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse won 105,433 votes across Central Washington’s District 4 as of Thursday afternoon, according to results from the Office of the Secretary of State.
That total gives the Sunnyside Republican 67.3% of the vote, compared to 30.7% and 48,048 votes won by Democratic challenger Doug White of Yakima, according to updated results as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Associated Press called the race in Newhouse’s favor on Tuesday.
State legislative District 15
Republican Nikki Torres of Pasco looks to be elected to represent District 15 in the state Senate, according to updated election results Thursday.
Torres, a strategic partnerships manager for Western Governors University, had 11,101 votes, or 69.7% of the vote in the district, according to results from the Office of the Secretary of State.
Her opponent, Democrat Lindsey Keesling of Yakima had 4,805 votes and 30.2% of the vote as of Thursday. Keesling worked as a teacher in the Yakima School District for seven years and currently teaches at Wapato High School.
Torres will replace longtime incumbent Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside, who withdrew from this summer’s primary election and endorsed Torres.
Rep. Bruce Chandler and candidate Bryan Sandlin, both Republicans, are each running unopposed for House seats in the district.
State legislative District 14
Reps. Gina Mosbrucker and Chris Corry maintained strong leads to return to the state House for District 14.
As of Thursday at 4 p.m., Corry won 23,815 votes, or 67.4% of votes districtwide.
His opponent, Laurene Contreras of Toppenish, received 11,433 votes, or 32.3%. Contreras did not state a party preference on the ballot.
Corry, an insurance broker, has served as a 14th District state representative since 2019. Contreras is a program administrator in the Yakama Nation Environmental Restoration/Waste Management program.
Mosbrucker had 24,115 votes, or 67.9% of the total Thursday, according to results from the Office of the Secretary of State. Mosbrucker, an entrepreneur, has served in the state House since 2015.
Her opponent, Liz Hallock of Yakima, received 11,281 votes, or 31.8%. Hallock, an attorney and business owner, did not state a party preference on the ballot.
Clerk
Billie Maggard maintained her lead in the race for county clerk.
As of Wednesday, she won 23,153 votes for 58.7% of the total. Opponent Mischa Venables received 16,310 votes for 41.3%.
Both candidates are Republicans with experience working in the clerk’s office. Maggard is an office specialist and court clerk, and Venables is a senior accountant.
Coroner
Jim Curtice has been reelected as county coroner. Curtice won 31,531 votes for 77.2% to opponent Marshall Slight’s 9,304 votes and 22.8%, according to Wednesday’s results. Slight is the chief deputy coroner for the county. Both candidates are Republicans.
Yakima County District Court Judge
Yakima County District Court Judge Gary Hintze also is headed for reelection.
Hintze won 27,116 votes for 65.3%, with opponent Wes Gano receiving 14,395 votes for 34.7% as of Wednesday.
Hintze, a former deputy Yakima County prosecuting attorney, was appointed in March to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kevin Roy, whose term was set to expire at the end of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.