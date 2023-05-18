Yakima Council races began to shape up Thursday with more candidates filing for office.
Soneya Lund filed for re-election in Yakima District 5. She will face Rick Glenn for the seat. Three people are now running in District 1, with former Council member Dulce Gutierrez filing Thursday. She will face Leo Roy and Veronica Castaneda. The District 1 seat is currently held by Eliana Macias.
In Harrah, Council member Patricia Krueger filed for mayor. That position has long been held by Barbara Harrer.
Filing closes Friday afternoon at the Yakima County Auditor's Office.
The primary election is Aug. 1, followed by the Nov. 7 general election. The top two candidates in the primary advance to the general election.
Here are the candidates who filed by 5 p.m. Thursday:
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 5
Jared Boswell.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 7
Sonia Rodriguez True.
Yakima City Council, District 1
Leo Roy, Veronica Castaneda, Dulce Gutierrez.
Yakima City Council, District 3
Patricia Byers.
Yakima City Council, District 5
Rick Glenn, Soneya Lund.
Yakima City Council, District 7
Reedy Berg, Holly Cousens.
Grandview mayor
Gloria Mendoza.
Grandview City Council, Position 4
Robert G. Ozuna, Mindie Peña.
Grandview City Council, Position 5
Bill Moore.
Grandview City Council, Position 6
David S. Diaz.
Grandview City Council, Position 7
Laura Flores.
Granger mayor
Jose Trevino, Hilda Gonzalez, Silvia Zarate.
Granger City Council, Position 4
Juan “Johnny” Isiordia, Judi Montes.
Harrah mayor
Patricia Krueger.
Harrah Town Council, Position 4
Avelina Garcia.
Harrah Town Council, Position 5
Kathryn Henry.
Mabton City Council, Position 4
Vera Zavala.
Mabton City Council, Position 5
Arturo De La Fuente.
Moxee mayor
LeRoy Lenseigne.
Moxee City Council, Position 3
Janet Hutchinson.
Moxee City Council, Position 5
Lawrence Frank.
Naches mayor
Paul D. Williams.
Naches Town Council, Position 2
Matt McCoy, Tiffany Sigler, Susan Schneider.
Naches Town Council, Position 4
Robert A. Weekes.
Naches Town Council, Position 5
Suzi Williams.
Selah mayor
Roger Bell, David Monaghan, Russell Carlson.
Selah City Council, Position 4
Clifford B. Peterson.
Selah City Council, Position 5
William Longmire.
Selah City Council, Position 6
Michael Costello.
Sunnyside City Council, Position 3
Luis M. Ochoa, Vicky Frausto.
Sunnyside City Council, Position 6
Mike Kennard, Julia Hart.
Sunnyside City Council, Position 7
Jason Raines, Craig A. Hicks.
Tieton mayor
Rob Adams.
Toppenish City Council, Position 4
George J. Garcia.
Union Gap City Council, Position 4
Jack L. Galloway.
Union Gap City Council, Position 5
Georgia Reitmire.
Union Gap City Council, Position 6
Nicolas Gutierrez IV, Dave Matson.
Wapato mayor
Margaret Estrada, Antonio Gaytan.
Wapato City Council, Position 4
Ken Workman.
Wapato City Council, Position 5
Frances M. Ayres.
Wapato City Council, Position 6
Elizabeth Villa.
Wapato City Council, Position 7
Caroline Solis.
Zillah City Council, Position 3
Douglas S. Stewart.
Zillah City Council, Position 4
Janice Gonzales, Korena Scott.
Zillah City Council, Position 5
Beth Husted.
Yakima school board, Position 3
Norm Walker.
Yakima school board, Position 4
Raymond Navarro Jr., Donald Davis Jr.
Yakima school board, Position 5
Jennifer Hawks Conright, Martha Rice.
East Valley school board, Position 1
Wes Edwards.
East Valley school board, Position 3
Thomas Dittmar, Seth Basford.
Grandview school board, District 1
Andrea Arteaga.
Grandview school board, District 2
Heather Garcia Mendoza.
Grandview school board, District 3
Chuck Stegeman.
Granger school board, District 3
Dalia Chavez-Isiordia.
Granger school board, at-large Position 1
Ronald L. Fleming.
Highland school board, District 1
Lupita Flores.
Mabton school board, District 1
James Adams.
Mabton school board, at-large Position 1
Tony Torres.
Mabton school board, Position 2
Wendy Morrow.
Mt. Adams school board, District 1
Larry J. Garcia.
Mt. Adams school board, District 2
Jill Delaney.
Mt. Adams school board, District 3
Michelle Bergevin.
Mt. Adams school board, District 4
Dolores "Pies" Martinez.
Naches Valley school board, District 4
Rachael Byrd, Lee Rottweiler.
Selah school board, District 1
Sarah K. Michael.
Selah school board, District 3
Derek K. Iverson.
Selah school board, at-large Position 2
Dan Peters, Mary Virginia Schuler.
Sunnyside school board, District 4
Anna Saenz, Jory Anderson.
Sunnyside school board, District 5
Stephen Berg, Sandra Zesati.
Toppenish school board, District 1
Theresa "Tere" Hernandez.
Toppenish school board, District 5
Maryrose Gonzalez, Brett Stauffer, Sharri Darrow.
Union Gap school board, District 1
Jen Silver.
Union Gap school board, District 2
Dianna Grunlose.
Union Gap school board, at large
Maira Gonzalez.
Wapato school board, District 3
Javier Vela, Maria Antonia R. Erickson.
Wapato school board, District 4
Lorenzo Alvarado.
Wapato school board, District 5
John Francisco.
West Valley school board, District 1
Marc Anthony Cisneros Cervantes.
West Valley school board, District 5
Daryl Bullard, Dave Jaeger, Steve Wolcott.
Zillah school board, District 3
Craig Carlisle, Thomas Fender.
Zillah school board, District 4
Jeff Brady.
Public Hospital District Commission, Position 2
Julie Alvarez.
Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 1
Sam Glanzer.
Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 2
Tony Judd.
Yakima County Fire District No. 2 Board, Position 1
Brad Helms.
Yakima County Fire District No. 3 Board, Position 3
Chad Greenwalt.
Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Board, Position 1
Ernest William Gasseling, Thomas Sevigny.
Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 2
Chris Boles.
Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 3
Ken McAllister.
Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 1
Jim Borst, Michael (Scott) Murphy, Aaron Cockrum.
Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 1
Kevin Jorgensen.
Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 2
Jim Fretwell.
Naches Park and Recreation, District 1
Paul Stanton.
Naches Park and Recreation, District 2
Donald "Skip" St Martin.
Naches Park and Recreation, District 3
Wayne Hawver.
Terrace Heights Sewer Commission, Position 1
Craig M. Nance.
