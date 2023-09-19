School safety, staff retention and facility needs are important priorities for school districts in general, and all are getting closer attention within the Selah School District.
Two school board incumbents face challengers in the Nov. 7 general election. Mary V. Schuler is running against Position 2 at large incumbent Dan Peters, and Position 3 incumbent Jeff Hartwick is being challenged by Derek K. Iverson.
Position 1 incumbent Sarah Michael is unopposed.
The Selah School District has approximately 3,600 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Selah School District Superintendent Kevin McKay is beginning his second school year as superintendent. His contract began in July 2022 and runs through June 2025.
What do you think are the district's most crucial facilities needs, and why?
Jeff Hartwick: Voters in Selah have been very supportive of facilities update requests the past 10 years resulting in safe, functional, beautiful new and updated schools. We are eternally grateful for the community’s belief in and support of the district’s needs.
A long-range facilities committee is actually meeting this fall to develop the next strategic long-range plan, which will become the road map going forward. My guess is that Selah High School will be at or near the top of the long-range plan. It’s bulging at the seams. SHS was built in 1986 for around 800 students. The current enrollment is 1,180. The problem areas are common spaces like the student center (cafeteria) and hallways along with the need for more classrooms.
Derek K. Iverson: Selah has four new schools within the last 20 years and is looking to replace the high school, which was put into service in the late 1980s. We need to stop burdening taxpayers by constantly going into debt for new facilities when we should be focusing on improving the quality of education within school walls.
The thought that comes to my mind when considering the state of education is Matthew 23:26. Rather than spending money on a new school, we would be wiser to take care of the facilities we already have. Make do or make without.
When we do build new schools, they should invoke pride and be around long enough to become part of our own history; they should last for 100 years, like Sunset Elementary, with designs that can be updated through innovative engineering from inception.
Dan Peters: The facilities staff of Selah School District do an amazing job of maintaining our buildings and grounds, extending the life of our facilities. In 2018, Selah voters approved the construction of two beautiful, much-needed elementary school buildings, completed on time and under budget — an effort I was extremely proud to be a part of as a parent volunteer on the bond campaign.
With the completion of the transportation facility in 2023, our district facilities are, by and large, in excellent shape. Our buildings at the kindergarten, elementary, and middle school campuses are the pride of our community.
This fall, the district is beginning the process of planning for the next 20 years. Community members, parents, students and district staff will work together to determine our next steps. One issue sure to come up is the capacity of our high school campus. It is our oldest building, and while we have a regular cycle of maintenance, we have a shortage of classroom space for our current enrollment.
We’ve recently received a substantial private donation toward a new "tech center" that is incredibly generous and points to some of the next steps we might take at the high school campus. The other area that comes to mind immediately is our main football/soccer field. It gets a huge amount of use, and we might replace the surface with artificial turf or natural grass, but it’s definitely a need.
Schuler: A better question would be to ask how we can address the low test scores in math, reading etc. We need to focus on the basic academics and get away from social-emotional learning.
If the district needs to cut its budget, where would you do it?
Hartwick: Budgets are a critical but tricky thing for a school district. Funding sources and the requirements that comes with them are complicated and often times unpredictable. Eighty-two percent of Selah’s budget is people — labor and benefits.
If significant cuts were needed, the board would need to see data and numbers along with additional research and forecasting. Decisions that would potentially impact students and staff shouldn’t be made in a silo, and if cuts were necessary, the priority should be to consider cuts that have the least impact on a child’s education and the classroom.
The good news for Selah is our associate director of operations and her team are constantly looking at short- and long-term trends/predictions and are conservative when developing the budget. This approach has kept the district fiscally strong at a time when some districts are having to close schools and reduce staff.
Iverson: Historically, education budgets have not been cut. Since 2018, Selah has increased its per-student spending from $11,400 to over $17,000 this year. Nearly 30% of that money is spent on non-instructional items. Our academic performance has not kept pace with the increase in spending.
The schools’ budget is over $63 million, more than double the budget of the city of Selah; the district doesn’t have to pay for roads, sidewalks, sewers, police, or water delivery and treatment. The school district needs to work more closely with the city to plan and spread the financial burdens of their respective needs to provide taxpayer relief, especially in this unprecedented inflationary economy.
We create problems in the housing market when we raise property taxes continually. It reduces affordable housing within the community, especially in rental rates where landlords are forced to pass these costs onto tenants.
Peters: Selah families should know that the Selah School District’s financial situation is strong, led by one of the most experienced budgeting departments in the Valley. Like schools throughout the state, the Selah School District is now in a position where we will be tightening our belt. Luckily, unlike districts that are deeply in the red and are closing schools through consolidation, Selah’s reserve levels and current budget are relatively healthy.
Just this summer, the board requested additional cuts to ease the need to draw from reserve funds. The biggest fixed costs in almost any field are salaries and benefits. If cuts are needed, the best place to start is with positions that impact the students the least, often those furthest from the classroom.
As turnover occurs in the next few years, we will likely reduce staffing levels. It will impact teachers and staff who are already stretched thin, but balancing the books and keeping us in the black is necessary.
Schuler: It should start with administrative positions and salaries. Also, any curriculum that is social-emotional learning-based.
What are your suggestions for creating a culture where school district staff feel supported and want to stay?
Hartwick: Vision – Recognition – Celebration. Painting a picture of what an ideal equity based culture should look and feel like is key. The Viking Promise defines the beliefs and core values of the SSD community and does an excellent job of painting that picture. Embedded in that is the belief that every staff member plays a significant role in the district.
From teachers and paraprofessionals to office staff and principals, counselors, bus drivers, the lunchroom crew and custodians, everyone’s job should be valued and respected. In addition, I believe in a work structure where district leaders, faculty and staff are supported and given latitude to do the job they are hired to do.
If the Viking Promise is what we believe, the Viking Way is how we live and celebrate it. This is the pathway to a healthy culture. P.S. It’s amazing to me how many on the staff in Selah Schools are from Selah, which is also a good indicator of a healthy culture.
Iverson: Historically the annual turnover of teachers is around 7%. We are currently around 20% — and it’s not all about teacher pay.
We need to remove unnecessary burdens that have been placed upon teachers in the last decade, so they can focus on instruction within their academic expertise and passion. They should not go to school dreading unruly children, and worse — assault, which has happened within Selah Schools.
Parents need to back teachers up and expect their children to be respectful and attentive while in school. If not, parents should be inconvenienced during school hours to take care of their own children. Lack of discipline negatively impacts learning, so we need to hold parents accountable for teaching their kids to behave.
Additionally, teachers need to be able to speak their concerns without fear of retribution. The current policy is to not talk to teachers without an administrator present; teachers can’t be honest about their needs and concerns. We want and need good teachers; change must happen now so we don’t lose more.
Peters: School culture is strongest when we treat teachers and staff like the professionals they are, including appropriate salary levels. We need to be competitive with our pay structure to recruit and retain the best teachers for our kids.
Second, we need to remember we are all human. Teaching and working with students can be incredibly challenging, and burnout is real. Feeling like you are seen and heard combats those feelings. At the building level, we should share decision-making by asking for people’s ideas and trusting their expertise.
Formal and informal mentoring by experienced educators for new staff is crucial to retention. Providing an excellent physical environment for learning and teaching, as we have in Selah, is definitely a draw. The feeling you get when you walk into our schools in the morning and see the kids in these great spaces adds energy to your day.
In addition to the physical structures the community has invested in, having students and parents who respect teachers and show their appreciation in person and online is huge. Knowing Selah has your back makes people want to come here to stay.
Schuler: By addressing the behavioral issues and policy violations that are happening. Students are assaulting staff, not following rules and getting away with it. Staff are told to just put up with it. Teachers are verbally abusive to kids without consequences.
How would you as a school board member ensure that safety is a priority?
Hartwick: Safety is the top priority of the district as written in the Viking Promise, "personalized learning experience in an emotionally and physically safe environment for each child." These aren’t just words but is the commitment and promise made to the students and families of our schools.
Safety is also an "everybody" responsibility — faculty and staff, students, parents and guardians, emergency services, community, regional and state partners and more.
Diving deeper, there are multiple aspects to safety that must be addressed; there’s safety from intruders, safety from fire or natural disasters, safety in the classroom and on the playing field, emotional and mental health safety, substance abuse safety, bullying and personal trauma safety, cyber safety and more. Every one of these safety areas are a priority and all of them have policies and procedures guiding the execution of keeping our schools and students safe.
Communication and strong relationships with police, fire, EMT, counselors, other districts and each other are also part of the formula to keep schools safe. Tactical hardware and software are an essential part of the district’s safety strategy.
Two examples. (1) The STOPit App is a safety and wellness app for students to anonymously report something they know, feel or see. This is the app that was used last year to alert the district of an active shooter threat in Selah.
(2) Gaggle is a computer monitoring system that spots key words entered on district issued Chromebooks like “gun,” “kill,” “suicide,” and “drugs” that alerts district officials. The list of all the safety assets and measures currently used in the district is too long to list here, but to ensure that safety continues to be a priority, the district must never be satisfied with status quo.
Selah’s director of safety and transportation is the lead on this but it takes everyone in the district to know, understand and be able to act when needed to ensure that students are safe. Community education on the topic is also important and to help families learn more, a Community Collaboration event on safety was held this past week on Wednesday, Sept 13. And there is more information on the Selah School District website.
Iverson: Toppenish has had a concealed-carry policy for employees in place for almost a decade. I agree with this policy; it would make the decision to commit violence on our children and teachers a less predictable and more dangerous act for the perpetrator. Also, state law does not override our constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
Our students have ID cards. I would support a card system that granted students access to a classroom only during their assigned period. This system is less expensive and labor intensive than other options and would greatly enhance security in a mass-shooting event as it limits access to each class, not just main entrances.
The technology has been available and effective for more than 20 years, as I used it as an employee at the National Security Agency. We should have planned this in our new schools.
Peters: As a teacher and a parent, this is an area that I think about a lot. The education and safety of Selah students are our top priorities. The best safety measures start with solid relationships formed by the whole school family looking out for students and each other: bus drivers, food services, teachers, coaches, and parapros working with parents and kids to build a trusting relationship.
We are doing more tangible things, like improving safe walking routes to school, building hardened, single points of entry to schools, and adding cameras, police and security personnel and software. I will push for safety to be part of the long-range facility plan being developed this year.
There’s a fine line for those elements. You don't want to turn a school into a prison, but you also want to ensure students are safe. They can't learn if they don't feel safe. That's job one, isn't it? The community can help by teaching kids respect for rules, love, empathy and safety around firearms if they are in the house.
Schuler: Following through with consequences for bad behavior; removing those students and staff members that are causing problems.
Parent choice and commitment to hearing out community concerns were mentioned during superintendent finalist interviews. How do you define parent choice?
Hartwick: Parent choice could mean a number of different things without more context, but for this article, I’ll equate parent choice to parent voice. Parent voice needs to be sought and welcomed at all times. After all, a public school district is there to serve the public.
We are entrusted with the most important thing in a parent’s world, their children. The district needs parents and guardians as partners to help provide the education their children want, need and deserve. Children spend roughly seven hours a day at school for less than half of the days in a year.
What goes on in school for a student is directly influenced by what goes on outside of school. We need to listen and understand that kid by kid and do whatever we can to support their needs in partnership with their parents/guardian.
In addition, parent voices should be heard on broader districtwide topics, like safety, which is why a parent-led safety committee is being formed this fall to gather input and provide recommendations to the superintendent and director of safety. This best practice is what helps build alliances with parents and the community.
Iverson: Parents are the primary stakeholders in their children's education. They have the best interests of their children at heart and school board members are elected to represent parents. It’s a misnomer to call elected officials "our leaders," although we may act as such in representative fashion only.
There is nothing that happens within a school district that parents should not know about, including transparency in curriculum and advising of parent’s rights, such as opting out of sex-education and surveys such as the intrusive Healthy Youth Survey. Current policies in Selah operate under "assumed" consent and this needs to change to "affirmative" consent.
Peters: As a parent myself, there are a variety of ways we participate in the choices for our students and the district. A few years ago, the Selah School District started a series called "Community Collaborations." These monthly question-and-answer events frequently cover issues chosen by parents and students. They are available in person and online and translated in real time for Spanish-speaking households. I’ve attended most of these as a parent and found them really informative and a good place to hear from the community.
In addition to these evening events, the board frequently hears from Selah residents through emails and at open comment periods at our board meetings. There are multiple channels to reach teachers and administrators as well.
On the instructional level, when we recently adopted new curriculum for both English and health, parents worked with teachers and curriculum experts to choose the best material for our local schools. Class elective options open up once students reach middle and high school, where career pathways branch off into many possibilities.
Schuler: I plan to be an advocate for parents, students and teachers — being the voice for what is right and for teaching reading, writing and math.
