The East Valley School District levy inched toward passage Friday after the latest update to Tuesday’s election results. And Yakima County District 3 Commissioner LaDon Linde maintained a lead in his race against challenger Steve Saunders.
In the tight East Valley race, 50.43% of voters approved the measure. That’s 2,828 votes in favor and 2,780 against. It needs a simple majority of 50% plus one vote to pass.
If passed, the levy would raise about $5 million over two years to expand the East Valley Central Middle School commons. School officials said the student body has grown in recent years and the current commons space can no longer accommodate it.
“With it continuing to be this close, we will continue to keep a close eye on the updates over the next few days, but are optimistic it will favor us being able to move forward with the project,” East Valley Superintendent Russ Hill said in an email statement prior to the updated vote count Friday.
In the Yakima County District 3 commissioner race, incumbent Linde maintained his lead over challenger Saunders. Linde had 50.62%, or 4,259 votes, to Saunders’ 46.18%, or 3,886, as of Friday afternoon. They are both Republicans.
“I’m waiting to see the final tally, but I’m certainly pleased to see how things are going to this point,” Linde said Friday evening.
A total of 54,520 ballots had been counted as of Friday afternoon, with 8,100 left to count, according to the Yakima County Auditor’s Office.
Yakima County races
All three commissioner seats were up for reelection this year. District 1’s Amanda McKinney and District 2’s Kyle Curtis maintained healthy leads over their challengers Angie Girard and Dulce Gutierrez, respectively. McKinney had 21,225 votes, or 69.19% of the district. Curtis had 7,535 votes, 57.13% of the total, as of Friday afternoon.
In the county’s only competitive judicial race, Gary Hintze maintained the lead over Wes Gano for Yakima County District Court Judge Position 1. Hintze had 30,637 votes, or 64.18%, as of Friday afternoon.
Billie Maggard is winning the race for Yakima County clerk against Mischa Venables. Maggard had 26,082 votes, 56.49% of the total, to Venables’ 18,921, or 41%
Jim Curtice will return as Yakima County coroner. Curtice had 75.38% of the total against Marshall Slight.
Funding measures
Bonds for Mabton and Union Gap school districts continued to fall short. Bonds need 60% voter approval to pass. The Mabton bond had 53.63% in favor, or 155 yes votes to 134 no. Union Gap had 54.12% support, or 289 yes votes to 245 no.
Voters approved a Yakima County Emergency Medical Services levy, with 72.06% in favor.
Voters rejected a bond that would raise funds for a new building for the Selah Police Department and Selah Municipal Court. It needed 60% voter approval to pass, but received only 1,087 yes votes, 51.59% of the total as of Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.