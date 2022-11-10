A levy to expand the commons at the East Valley Central Middle School is too close to call as more ballots were counted Thursday.
School measures in Mabton and Union Gap and a bond for a new police station in Selah were failing, according to updated totals from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. A levy for emergency medical services Yakima County passed in Tuesday’s general election.
A total of 47,659 ballots had been counted as of Thursday afternoon, with 15,500 left to count.
School measures
A levy in the East Valley School District is too close to call with 50.03% in favor to 49.97% against in Thursday’s count, 2,450 yes votes to 2,477 no.
The measure needs a simple majority of 50% plus one vote to pass. It would allow the district to expand the crowded commons area at East Valley Central Middle School.
A bond to renovate Mabton Junior Senior High School was failing, with 51.8% of voters saying no with 48.2% in support, or 116 no votes to 108 yes votes. The measure needs 60% voter approval.
A proposition in Union Gap also was failing, but the vote split tightened with Thursday’s count.
About 54.9% of Union Gap voters approved the bond measure for school improvements and construction 45.1% rejecting it. The count was 274 votes in favor and 225 against. The measure needs 60% to pass. The funding would go to security, parking and storage space, new playground equipment and an auxiliary gym.
EMS levy
An Emergency Medical Services levy was renewed by Yakima County residents, with 72.4% of votes in favor, and 27.6% against, or 33,502 for and 12,787 against, according to unofficial results.
The funds go toward training, salaries, firefighting equipment, medical supplies and operating insurance.
Selah Police Department bond
A $12.7 million bond for a new Selah public safety building is falling short of the 60% threshold.
In unofficial results Thursday, the bond had 51.2% of votes for approval, or 897-855.
The bond would pay for the construction of a new building to house the city police department and the Selah Municipal Court on land the city owns on West Naches Avenue across the street from Robert Lince Elementary School. Currently, the police operate out of a rented building at 617 S. First St. The city pays $5,000 a month for rent.
