U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside will serve another term representing Central Washington in Congress.
Early general election results in District 4 show the Republican incumbent with a large lead over Democratic challenger Doug White of Yakima.
Newhouse won 82,445 votes across the Central Washington district, or 67.2%, according to the preliminary results from the Office of the Secretary of State. White captured 37,859 votes, or 30.9%, across the district as of Tuesday. Given that margin, the Associated Press called the race in Newhouse’s favor.
The 2022 election cycle is the first to test new political boundaries across the state. The newly redrawn Congressional District 4 stretches vertically through the center of the state, capturing all of Okanogan, Douglas, Grant, Yakima, Benton and Klickitat counties and picking up precincts in Adams and Franklin counties.
Many votes still need to be counted, including at least 8,000 in Yakima County, according to the Elections department.
Results will be updated daily as more votes are tabulated. The election will be certified Nov. 29.
Candidate reactions
Newhouse has held the District 4 seat since 2015 and served in the state House of Representatives. He operates an 850-acre farm in the Yakima Valley and previously served as the director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
He is a rare political survivor of a vote to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a decision voters in the district have been vocal about.
Newhouse previously acknowledged his impeachment vote as a key issue in the campaign. During a teleconference Tuesday, he said while people may not agree with every vote he takes, the preliminary results show his decisions do generally represent the will of voters.
“It’s been a difficult couple of years, actually this whole term, and a lot of, I guess, extenuating circumstances that brought a lot of questions in whether or not I would be the right individual to represent our district,” he said. “I think tonight helps me confirm that the work I do overall has been the direction people want me to go.”
He said he was honored and humbled to serve and anxious to get back to work, listing inflation, economic issues and crime as top issues to focus on moving forward.
“I’ll continue to do as good a job as I possibly can for the people of Central Washington and make sure that people’s vote for me will be confirmed in their minds by them watching and seeing the work that I do,” Newhouse said.
White previously said the insurrection was one reason he joined the race. He said he was in Hong Kong during demonstrations and occupation in 2020. He was back in the U.S. by Jan. 6, 2021, when he learned about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Other important issues in the race include health care, immigration and agriculture.
White, who lives in Yakima but has traveled extensively in his career as a global project manager, marked election night with a results watch party at the Seasons Bistro in Yakima.
He addressed a group of about 30 family members, volunteers and community members as results began to trickle in after 8 p.m.
“I don’t really want to talk about the numbers because we’re having a good time, and we know that the ultimate result is going to be, right?” he said to the group. “I know that we had people in every one of these counties working all the way up until the very last minute getting out the vote, and that means a lot.”
Newhouse was in the lead among Yakima County voters Tuesday, winning 24,473 votes, or 64.9%, in the county, according to preliminary results. District 4 results can be viewed by county on the Office of the Secretary of State’s website.
