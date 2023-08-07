Sixteen city council, school board and other seats in Yakima County are open for candidate filing through Wednesday.
The positions were left unfilled after the candidate filing period in May.
The special three-day candidate filing period runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday, according to the Yakima County Auditor’s Office.
The positions include council seats in Harrah, Mabton, Selah, Toppenish and Wapato, and school board seats in the Highland and Granger school districts.
Fire district seats for District 6 in Gleed, District 9 in Cowiche and District 10 outside of Selah also are open, along with a Naches Parks and Recreation District seat.
Contact the Yakima County Elections Division at 1-800-833-0569 or visit www.yakimacounty.us/vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.