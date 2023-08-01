Residents of Sunnyside, Union Gap and Naches went to the polls Tuesday to decide the top finishers in five city and town council primary elections.
The two candidates with the most votes in each election move on to the general election on Nov. 7. this year saw the most town and city council primaries in four years, including a race for Yakima City Council's District 1 seat.
Results for elections are not official and ballots will continue to be counted if they came in before polls closed at 8 p.m. Aug. 1. Here are the results tabulated Tuesday evening:
Sunnyside
In Sunnyside, the county's second largest city with a population of 16,000, two races unfolded for the City Council's Position 5 and Position 7.
Those seats are at-large; every voter in Sunnyside could cast a ballot.
Results have not been finalized, but as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jorge Galvan and Jason Raines were the two leading vote-getters in the race for Position 7. Galvan led with 242 votes, about 46%, and Raines had 192 votes, or 36%.
"I'm feeling happy. I'm really confident," Galvan said. "I'm sure there's a lot of ballots left to be counted, but it's good so far."
Galvan said some voters were confused by the difference between primary and general elections and he will continue to campaign for the next three months. Raines could not be reached for comment as of press time. Incumbent Craig Hicks trailed the other two candidates with 95 votes, or 18%.
Hicks has held the position since 2011. Galvan is a local business owner who is running for office for the first time. Raines served on the City Council from 2012-2015. All three candidates included public safety as a part of their platforms.
Raines was at the center of controversy in 2014, when online comments joking about the death of Mexicans, Arabs and a black man were brought to light in a column in Al Jazeera.
Sunnyside City Council's Position 5 election was less competitive after Ken Anderson, the city's former fire chief, decided not to campaign because a family member died.
Incumbent Mike Farmer narrowly led the race with 255 votes, about 48%. Newcomer Keren J. Vazquez had 239 votes, about 45%, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Anderson did not campaign and had accumulated 33 votes, around 6%.
"I just feel like the hard work paid off," Vazquez said. "I couldn't be here without the community. I'm just really proud that I might be able to get in there and help out the youth and the community and bring in new ideas."
Farmer could not be reached as of press time.
The top two candidates in both elections will move on to the general election. Galvan and Vazquez are both members of the Lower Valley Latinx Coalition, a group of school board and city council candidates trying to increase representation for Latinx voters and elected officials.
Naches
Two primary races were on the ballot in Naches, the community of just over 1,000 in the Cascade foothills along State Route 12.
Both races were at-large and candidates focused on the issues of growth and expansion in the town and government transparency.
The election for the town council's Position 2 is close. Tiffany Sigler and Matt McCoy led with 51 and 50 votes, respectively, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Incumbent Susan Schneider trailed the other two by the barest of margins. She had 49 votes.
"It's still so close ... We won't know until it's over" McCoy said. "I'm happy to see right now I've got one-third of votes."
Schneider and Sigler could not be reached for comment as of press time.
Schneider is held the Position 2 seat after being appointed in February. McCoy, a commissioning technician with IBEW local 112, and Sigler, a medical coder, have not held public office.
Denny Carrell and Incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem Robert Weekes led the race for Naches Town Council's Position 4. Carrell had 91 votes and Weekes had 41 votes as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Carrell was cautious and said he was happy people were supporting him, but more ballots were still being counted.
"Time will tell. There's a way to go for this thing. It's not over," he said.
Weekes hopes to gain more support ahead of November's general election.
"I hope by November, the people here in town will see that I've done a good job and am looking out for their interests and will re-elect me," he said.
Andrew Matala trailed the other two candidates with 15 votes.
Union Gap
The city of 6,500, just south of Yakima, had just one primary election in 2023.
Three candidates for Position 6 had diverse focuses in the race, including infrastructure, crime, homelessness and housing. Julie Schilling and David Matson each have experience on the City Council – Schilling is the incumbent and Matson served in Position 5 for 12 years until 2018. Nick Gutierrez IV works as a production coordinator for a local canning and bottling plant and has not held office.
Schilling was formally censured by Union Gap's city council for code of conduct violations in October 2021. The council considered censuring Schilling in 2016 after a controversy regarding open public meetings act, but did not take action. She filed a defamation lawsuit against the city in 2016 that was later dismissed by a judge.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Schilling and Matson led the race with 171 and 95 votes, respectively.
""I'm feeling pretty good, it's pretty nice right now," Schilling said. "Because of the hard work we've done, we got really good election results ... I look forward to being in the general."
Matson did not comment as of press time. Gutierrez trailed the other two candidates with 42 votes.
Results for races are not official and the top two candidates, particularly in close races, may still change.
Editor's note: This story was corrected to say Julie Schilling was formally censured once, not twice.
