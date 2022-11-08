Republican Chris Corry of Yakima appears headed for his third term representing the 14th District the state House, based on Tuesday’s unofficial election results.
Corry had 19,415 votes, or 67.5%, among ballots counted districtwide, according to unofficial results posted on the Washington Secretary of State website.
His opponent, Laurene Contreras of Toppenish, received 9,259 votes, or 32.2%, in results counted as of 8:24 p.m. Tuesday. Contreras did not state a party preference on the ballot.
“I’m thrilled with the numbers,” Corry said Tuesday night. “I appreciate the bipartisan support of the 14th District. With the election behind us, I’m ready to get back to work in Olympia on behalf of the people of this district.”
District 14, which was modified in the 2020 redistricting cycle, includes all of Klickitat and Skamania counties, much of Yakima County and a small part of eastern Clark County. It includes the entire Yakama Nation.
“I don’t think the revised (14th) District affected things too much,” Corry said. “It might have been a hair better in terms of the partisan split, but I don’t think (his support) was all that different than previously.”
Corry, 40, an insurance broker, has served as a 14th District state representative since 2019.
Regarding the 2023 session, Corry hopes he and the Legislature can address two important issues: a re-examination of recently-passed police restrictions, and better management of the state’s financial resources.
“We need to continue to fix the police reform measures, and rebalance our laws,” he said. “And I think people are clamoring for fiscal responsibility from state officials.”
Contreras, 57, is a program administrator in the Yakama Nation Environmental Restoration/Waste Management program, which among other things is involved in the cleanup of the Hanford nuclear site. A lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley, she also has worked as a paralegal and juvenile judge and has experience in federal, state and tribal law.
As of July 1, 2022, state legislators receive a $57,876 salary. State representatives serve two-year terms.
