Selah Council members Russell Carlson and Roger Bell appear likely to advance to the November election for Selah mayor.
In unofficial results Tuesday night, Carlson received 442 votes — 51.16% of the votes cast — while Bell received 392 votes — 45.37%. David Monaghan came in third with 30 votes, or 3.47% of the votes cast.
Only the top two candidates move on to the general election.
"From the very beginning, this is something I thought I should be doing," Carlson said. "It's a nice start to the election, but there are a lot of votes to be counted. I don't want to get ahead of myself."
Bell said the results were "great."
"It was going to be a close race all along," Bell said. "I'm not discouraged by it at all. We'll see where it goes."
The candidates are seeking to replace Mayor Sherry Raymond, who is stepping down after two terms as mayor, her last term wracked by controversy over former City Administrator Don Wayman’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement and the city's sign rules.
Carlson and Bell are two-term council members, while Monaghan, a retired military veteran, has not held prior office.
All three identified the city’s police headquarters as a major issue facing the city. The Selah Police Department operates out of rented property on South First Street that officials say is inadequate for the department’s needs.
A bond proposal to replace the building with a state-of-the art headquarters on West Naches Avenue failed to gain the 60% required for passage in 2022.
