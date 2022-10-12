While both candidates running for Yakima County clerk have experience working in the office, their visions of leadership are different.
Billie Maggard, an office specialist and court clerk, and Mischa Venables, a senior accountant at the clerk’s office, want to revamp the county clerk’s office by bringing up productivity and emphasizing employee training.
In the last few years, the two say a high staff turnover and issues establishing an e-filing system have caused the office to run inefficiently. The clerk’s office is responsible for processing legal documents and payments essential to the daily operation of Yakima County Superior Court.
The two Republican candidates beat Debra Delatorre, a criminal paralegal for the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, during the August primary. Maggard had 40%, Venables had 32% and Delatorre had 28%. Tracey Slagle, the county’s current clerk, did not file for reelection.
The general election will take place Nov. 8, with ballots going into the mail around Oct. 21.
Maggard’s campaign raised has raised $5,765 to Venables’ $4,460, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
The clerk’s annual salary is $113,580.
Is there anything new you’ve learned about the position during your campaign? What concerns have community members expressed to you about the clerk’s office?
Venables: Since I’ve been in the clerk’s office I’ve been part of the executive management team, so I’m kind of already doing a lot of the aspects of what the clerk is going to be doing anyway. So there really isn’t anything new I’ve learned since being in the race. I have been talking to a lot of people about what they see as important changes that need to be made. The main one I’ve heard of is e-filing. That is something I’ve been researching since prior to the election. We’ve been working with the administrative office of the courts to get e-filing up and going. Unfortunately, some technical issues on their end have put that project off until about 2024 so I’ve also been researching other companies we can do e-filing through and seeing how much that would cost. So far it’s looking like about $100,000 per year just for annual subscriptions and maintenance which is quite a large expense to the taxpayers, so that’s something I’m still looking into.
Maggard: There’s nothing really new that I’ve learned. I’ve been fully aware of what needs to be done but the problem is just nothing’s getting done. The next county clerk has got a lot on her plate to get that office cleaned up because it’s a mess. I’ve met with department heads from the prosecutor’s office, the Department of Assigned Counsel, and the Department of Corrections, we work directly with all of them. The main thing they’d like to see get done is training staff.
What are some of your own concerns about the current state of the clerk’s office, how do you plan on addressing them?
Venables: My initial priorities would be getting some of our technology updated. A lot of our computers are very outdated and starting to have issues with not being able to update to new software versions, which can create some security issues. We also have funds already set aside for new equipment, so I want to utilize the funds that are already sitting there to start updating some of these computers. I think there’s a lot of streamlining we can do to make our office more efficient.
Maggard: If the prosecutor’s office is issuing a warrant for somebody’s arrest, we need to issue that warrant and get it processed out. On the same hand, when the person gets picked up on the warrant, then we get an order quashing warrant or we get a return of service from the sheriff’s department of law enforcement and they’re not getting processed out. So these people may post bail, they may be released and then they’re out in the public again but the problem is if they encounter law enforcement, they’re still showing an active warrant. We’re seeing this repeatedly where people are getting picked up again. ... We need to get things like that done immediately. It’s imperative.
What function of the county clerk’s office do you consider to be most important?
Venables: Fiscal responsibility I think is the most important part of the job. Obviously safeguarding public funds and not just that but not being frivolous with spending. I think that’s something Tracey has done really well with. Making sure we are always under budget every year. We haven’t overspent, we always have something left over that goes back into the general fund. That’s something I have a lot of experience with because I’ve been the one managing the budget for the office. I think that’s one of the main things there. Accountability is also important. Currently, we don’t have processes for auditing to go on throughout the records. We have a records department that is auditing but due to a shortage of staff, the supervisors were having to fill in for staff rather than being able to just supervise and look over reports and make sure everything is going in consistently and with continuity. I think that it’s very important that we get on top of that and make sure that everybody is on the same page and everybody is trained the same and have the same manuals to look at and cross-reference. I want written policies and procedures, not just verbal ones.
Maggard: Other than warrants for arrest? That to me is so important. Somebody’s life could be in danger if we don’t have that warrant processed. Let’s say this guy goes out and beats this girl up. That to me is something that needs to be done. People shouldn’t be going home at the end of the day if they haven’t completed those tasks. The way we train people is also important. We have to get people trained. We’ve got new people coming in, they’re getting thrown into these courtrooms with no experience whatsoever. They get in there, they get flustered and then people start quitting. I firmly believe it’s because they’re not being trained. We’ve got to be able to retain these people and train them properly.
The controversy surrounding former clerk Janelle Riddle still hangs over the clerk’s office. What will you do to ensure a similar situation doesn’t unfold during your time in office?
Venables: I can say that is the sole reason I am running for clerk. For the last four years, I’ve literally put all of my efforts into making sure the policies, procedures and internal controls were in place in the office to make sure that fraud can’t happen again. I have separated out the duties to where there is now always a check and a balance, nobody has enough power to be able to go in and scam the money out of there like it was happening before. There is always somebody else that’s overlooking what somebody else has done. Basically, I plan on continuing to do what I’ve been doing for the last four years. Making sure that there are checks and balances and internal controls in place so that can’t occur again. I am concerned that if the county clerk position is won by someone that is unqualified, then it’s going to go right back to what it was before.
Maggard: First of all, you don’t put all your eggs in one basket. You’ve got to be there and you’ve got to be present. ... You’ve got to be there monitoring everything from the training to the task intake and to the cash going out. As a leader you have to lead by example and by example that means you’re going to be present and there to do the job.
