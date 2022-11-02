Candidates in Yakima County will file new finance reports with the state Public Disclosure Commission this week, recording their campaign fundraising and spending seven days out from the general election.
So far, District 2 candidates Dulce Gutierrez and Kyle Curtis are the biggest fundraisers and spenders in the Yakima County commissioner races, both raising more than $65,000 through Oct. 25. They also lead spending in county-level races.
Other commissioner candidates have raised between $25,000-$45,000 ahead of the reporting deadline, with candidates in other contested county races raising up to about $15,000.
Campaign fundraising is limited in the 21 days leading up to the election. Candidates may not receive contributions from a single source totaling more than $5,000, according to the PDC. Special reports are due if a candidate receives more than $1,500 from a single source.
Gutierrez, a Democrat running to represent the newly formed Yakima-area district, raised $69,756 and spent $50,676, according to reports from the Washington state Public Disclosure Commission.
Curtis, a Republican, raised a similar amount, $65,155, but had spent less than half of what Gutierrez did, $20,831, according to the PDC.
The majority of funding for both candidates has come from individual contributors.
All three commissioner seats are up for election this year because of a voting rights lawsuit, and the boundaries of all three districts were re-drawn. District 2 incumbent Ron Anderson did not run for reelection.
Here is the latest on campaign finances for contested county races, according to the PDC. Figures are rounded.
District 1 Commissioner
Incumbent Republican Amanda McKinney has raised $42,742 and spent $6,146. She is her own top donor, contributing two payments of $1,136. Her campaign has received recent contributions from the Washington Association of Realtors Political Affairs Council and Affordable Housing Council of Central Washington in the amount of $1,000, and $500 from the Yakima Valley Landlords Association PAC Fund.
Democrat Angie Girard has raised $36,959 and spent $8,486. Her top contribution of $1,737 comes from the Washington state Democratic Central Committee. She contributed $1,136 herself, and the next highest donations, all $1,000, came from Brenna Suhm, Anita Cleary and The Share Fund.
District 2 Commissioner
Dulce Gutierrez has raised $69,756 and spent $50,676. Her recent top donations, all in the amount of $1,000, have come from The Share Fund, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 112 and Service Employees International Union Local 925 Public Services PAC.
Kyle Curtis has raised $65,155.29 and spent $20,830.59. His recent top donations, all in the amount of $1,000, have come from Laurie Dodsworth, Thomas Dodsworth, the Housing Council of Washington and the Washington Association of Realtors Political Affairs Council.
District 3 Commissioner
Incumbent Republican LaDon Linde has raised $43,234 and spent $16,058. His recent top donations, all in the amount of $1,000, have come from Johnson Foods, KD Commodities, KD Rentals LLC and Kenneth Delp.
Republican challenger Steve Saunders has raised $26,968 and spent $17,473. Saunders has received recent $1,000 contributions from the Central Washington Homebuilders Association, Yakima Association of Realtors, Shar Schimmels St. Hilaire and Richard N. Klepac.
Coroner
Incumbent Republican Jim Curtice has raised $6,149 and spent $4,267. His top contribution of $961 came from Gina Martin. His next top contributions, all in the amount of $500 came from Kenneth Flaks, Dave DesMarais and Chris Smelzer.
Republican challenger Marshall Slight has raised $15,759 and spent $11,098. Three of his most recent five contributions are from himself, totaling $335. He has also received a recent contribution from Micah Cawley, $100.
Clerk
Billie Maggard has raised $6,515 and spent $5,512. She has received recent contributions from Yvonne Mollett, $300; the Yakima Valley Landlords Association, $200; Craig Smith, $150; and Kenneth Flakes and Top Notch Motors, both $100.
Mischa Venables has raised $4,710 and spent $4,438. She received a recent $1,000 contribution from the Washington Association of Realtors Political Affairs Council, which contributed another $1,000 ahead of the primary election. Other top donations come from Louann Matches, $1,000, and Bill Holmes, $500.
Both are Republicans. Incumbent Tracey Slagle did not run for reelection.
District court judge
Gary Hintze has raised $23,598 and spent $20,043. His top contribution is an in-kind donation by himself for $1,901. Other top donations, each $1,000, come from Michael Hintze, Todd Stumpf, Troy Clements and Troy Lee.
Wes Gano has raised $26,417 and spent $13,135. He contributed $2,500 himself recently. Other top contributions, each $2,000, come from Bryan Smith, Shawn Murphy, and Thorner, Kennedy, Gano and Murphy P.S.
