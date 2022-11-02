Senate spending In the race to represent Washington in the U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray has raised $18.7 million and spent $20.9 million through Oct. 19. She has about $1.5 million in cash available, according to the Federal Election Commission. Her opponent, Republican Tiffany Smiley, has raised $16.5 million and spent $14.7 million, according to the FEC. She has $1.7 million available in cash. The top five contributions to Murray’s campaign have all come from the Murray Victory Fund 2022, a joint funding political action committee. The PAC has contributed $731,839 total to Murray’s campaign. Other top donations to Murray’s campaign have come from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Blue Senate 2022, Green Senate 2022 and the Murray Schatz Victory Fund. The top contributors to Smiley’s campaign are the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Senate GOP Winning Women Victory Committee, which has contributed about $61,000 total to Smiley’s campaign, and Reclaim the Senate 2022.

District 4 campaigns In the race to represent Central Washington’s District 4 in the U.S. House, Republican Dan Newhouse has raised $2.07 million and spent $2.06 million. He has $314,303 cash available through Oct. 19, according to the FEC. His top contributions have come from the GT Farm Team, Winred, Kelley Drye and Warren Political Action Committee, John Deere PAC and Western Energy Alliance PAC. Opponent Democrat Doug White has raised $702,046 and spent $566,260. He has $135,786 cash available. White’s top contributions have been made by ActBlue, Russell Richard, Laura Lundgren, Walter Krueger and Mary Dillon.

State legislature District 14 House Chris Corry has raised $181,347 and spent $116,007. The top recent contributions to his campaign include $1,000 sums from Dorothy Reed, Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC, Washington Medical PAC, Washington Beer and Wine Distributors Association and University of Washington Education Committee. The largest single donation to his campaign comes from the Klickitat County Republican Party in the amount of $1,500. Campaign finance information was not available for his opponent Laurene Contreras. Gina Mosbrucker has raised $120,350 and spent $86,547. The top recent contributions to her campaign include $1,000 sums from the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police, Credit Union Legislative Action Fund, Doordash, Lyft and Washington Indian Gaming Association Campaign for Tribal Self-Reliance. The largest single donation to her campaign comes from the Klickitat County Republican Party in the amount of $1,500. Her opponent, Liz Hallock, filed for mini-reporting, meaning her campaign pledged not to raise and spend more than $5,000 or more than $500 from a single source. District 15 Senate Nikki Torres has raised $89,302 and spent $25,929. Recent top contributions to her campaign include $1,000 each from the Credit Union Legislative Action Fund, the Leadership Council, Hospitals for a Healthy Future PAC, Trucking Action Committee and Chevron Policy Government and Public Affairs. Lindsey Keesling has raised $4,016 and spent $3,109. Top contributions to her campaign include $1,000 from the Kennedy Fund, two payments of $500 from the Franklin County Democrats, and $300 from Alisha Victorine.