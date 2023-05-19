Yakima County authorities will investigate whether a Yakima resident voted twice in two different elections.
The Yakima County Canvassing Board unanimously voted to refer the case to the county prosecutor’s office to investigate possible voter fraud after the Washington Secretary of State’s dual voting detection program identified an issue with two ballots and contacted Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross.
The voter allegedly filed two ballots in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election and Nov. 2, 2021, general election. In each election, the ballots had slightly different names but were sent to the same address and had the same signature and same date, Ross said.
Ross said cases like this are rare in Yakima County and this case was one of approximately 14 statewide. He recalled one case where a voter cast a ballot in two different states in 2016, but investigators determined it was an accident.
In this case, Ross said he followed state policy, called the voter and inquired about the issue. Ross presented the ballots and the information he received from the voter and the secretary of state to the canvassing board on Thursday.
“I was looking for, maybe there was an error or confusion,” Ross said about his call with the voter. “It did not seem like that.”
Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde and Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic are the two other members of the canvassing board. The board determines whether to move forward with potential charges of voter fraud.
On Monday, the three members of the board unanimously referred the case to the county prosecuting attorney's office. Brusic said he will forward the case to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.
“The elections laws are black and white,” he said.
Voting twice in the same election is a felony under Washington state law.
Ross said the voter's registration was updated in 2021 after the person initially registered to vote in 1980. When the voter’s registration was updated, a slightly different first name was recorded.
After the meeting, Linde said he is confident in the auditor’s office and elections in Yakima County.
“I’m quite impressed with the auditor’s office and the work that they do,” he said. “I think voters can be very confident in the system we have in place here in Yakima County.”
More than 40,000 people voted in the 2021 general election in Yakima County. More than 60,000 people cast ballots in the 2022 general election.
