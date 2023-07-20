The specter of paid parking throughout the downtown was dismissed for the foreseeable future as the Yakima City Council asked city officials to enact a proposal created and endorsed by downtown business owners.
Council members voted unanimously in favor of a plan that would boost the number and cost of monthly parking permits while leaving free two-hour parking elsewhere in the downtown district.
The 7-0 vote only was in doubt as Holly Cousens, one of three council members participating remotely, briefly lost her connection as a roll call vote was being taken. She rejoined the meeting shortly afterward and indicated her support for the parking plan.
Mayor Janice Deccio said although the proposal would slightly decrease the number of free two-hour spaces in five downtown public parking lots, it also would help raise money for much-needed repairs and upkeep of those lots.
“If you don’t have some way to maintain the parking lots, people aren’t going to be willing to use them and come to our downtown businesses,” Deccio said.
Among the changes of the plan proposed by downtown business and property owners Joe Mann, Ben Hittle and Steve Mercy:
• An increase from 30% to 60% to the number of spaces in the five downtown parking lots reserved for monthly parking permits.
• The cost of those permits would increase, from $40 to $50 per month.
• Renewed and more stringent enforcement of the two hour free parking for remaining spaces, both in the five downtown lots and on-street parking.
Mann said this would create 260 spaces (out of the 429 spaces in the five city-owned lots) for monthly permit parking and would leave the remaining 1,666 on-street and parking lot spaces for free, two-hour use by customers and other downtown visitors.
He estimated that the increased permit fees and additional revenue from parking tickets would produce annual revenue between $231,000 and $256,000 for repair and maintenance of the downtown parking lots.
City Manager Bob Harrison said parking enforcement was relaxed during the COVID pandemic as downtown businesses were hurt by state-imposed restrictions. But in 2022, he said the city collected $16,876 in payments from parking citations.
That number is expected to increase this year after the city announced last month it would begin fully enforcing the downtown parking rules again, including the two-hour limit on free parking.
Harrison also said monthly permit spaces could be added to the city-owned lot between McDonald’s and Crafted, on the west side of First Street. That lot currently has no permit-only spaces.
The proposal endorsed Tuesday is an alternative to a downtown parking plan approved, then delayed, by a divided City Council in October that would have established a new system of paid downtown parking to provide additional funding to repair and maintain the five city-owned lots.
Earlier this month, City Council members learned the Downtown Association of Yakima board unanimously endorsed a proposal from three business owners to increase downtown parking revenue while keeping most of the free, two-hour parking spaces.
During the public comment period of Tuesday’s meeting, several speakers thanked the council for its parking changes, including Mann, new DAY Director Curt Wilson and Yakima resident Patti Hoendermis.
Longtime Yakima resident Walt Ranta suggested the city revisit plans to reduce the amount of through traffic on Yakima Avenue and make the street safer for pedestrians.
“There was a plan many years ago to change Yakima Avenue from being a through street,” Ranta said. “Other cities have been very successful in creating more pedestrian friendly downtowns.”
While previous plans suggested only one lane of traffic in each direction on Yakima Avenue, Ranta believes a three-lane street (with a left-turn lane down the middle) would allow more space for pedestrians and diagonal parking spaces while preventing major backups caused by left-turning vehicles.
Diagonal parking would create more free parking spaces and is less dangerous and easier for drivers than parallel parking, Ranta said. A three-lane Yakima Avenue between Seventh Avenue and Sixth or Eighth street would create room for bike lanes, pedestrians and outside seating for restaurants, he added.
