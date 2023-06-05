A report from downtown business owners regarding alternatives to reestablishing paid parking downtown is among more than two dozen items on Tuesday’s Yakima City Council agenda.
The council also is scheduled to discuss a feasibility study on formation of a fire department taxing district; amendments to Cruisin’ the Ave rules; the design of the Martin Luther King Jr. Park Aquatic Center; and a lease agreement with the Yakima Area Arboretum.
On April 18, downtown business and property owners Ben Hittle, Steve Mercy and Joe Mann said they were working on a parking plan that would generate revenue for downtown infrastructure improvements without eliminating the free two-hour parking for customers.
Their proposal, which will be discussed Tuesday evening, would change the five city parking lots downtown to reserve 60% of their spaces for monthly parking. These spaces would require a $50-per-month permit.
Between the permits, tickets and revenue from daily parkers, these changes would generate $231,000 to $256,000 in annual income for maintenance of the downtown parking lots, the trio wrote in a memo to council members.
They note there is little cost to make this change and it would allow free two-hour parking spaces to remain for downtown customers and patrons. They said some employers have expressed interest in splitting the cost of parking with employees.
The City Council voted 4-3 Oct. 11 to move ahead with paid parking downtown, then delayed implementation of it two months later, voting Dec. 6 to give downtown business owners six months to produce an alternative plan to pay for downtown infrastructure improvements.
Crusin’ the Ave rules
Also on Tuesday’s agenda are proposed ordinance changes which would affect the summer Cruisin’ the Ave car cruises, which take place the second and third Saturdays of June through September. The first of these is scheduled this Saturday evening, June 10.
In a memo to City Council members, City Attorney Sara Watkins said ordinance changes would reduce the open cruising time by one hour, from 6-10 p.m. to 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The definition of a truck also would be amended as the council responds to complaints from several business owners about the loud noise created by semi-truck cabs participating in cruises.
Because the definition of a truck specifies a vehicle whose combined body and load weight exceeds 26,000 pounds, Watkins said the city truck route regulations could be amended to include truck cabs that do not weigh that much on their own.
“As such, a section was added (to truck route regulations) for your consideration, that would prohibit semi-trucks, semi-truck cabs, semi-truck tractors, and other commercial vehicles,” Watkins wrote in her memo to council members.
The council discussed a third potential adjustment to cruise nights -- changing the turnaround point from Naches Avenue to Third Street -- but it is not among the proposed ordinance changes.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St. During the meeting, a public hearing is set for 6 p.m. to consider an appeal of a hearing examiner’s approval of a preliminary four-lot preliminary short plat at 7411 Englewood Ave.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available on the city's website.
