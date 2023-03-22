Residents in northeast Yakima will have the chance for free disposal of household waste in a community cleanup event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25.
Households between East R Street and East Yakima Avenue, and between Front and North 10th streets, can bring their items to temporary collection sites at Barge Lincoln Elementary School, 219 East I St., and the Old Mill (corner of East H and North Sixth streets), where large dumpsters will be available.
No commercial waste, construction or demolition debris, concrete, or hazardous waste will be accepted at the temporary disposal site, the city announced in a news release. No loads will be accepted after noon Saturday.
Volunteers will also drive trucks through the neighborhood from 9 a.m. to noon to assist with properly disposing of trash, brush and other bulky items.
Each household will be limited to no more than two tires from passenger cars and small trucks. No household hazardous waste will be accepted during the cleanup event.
Items intended for disposal should be stacked in separate piles in the alley adjacent to one’s residence Friday evening or Saturday morning before 8, city officials said. For homes without an alley, items should be placed next to the curb by the street.
Items not at the curb by 8 a.m. Saturday, or with access blocked, will not be picked up, the city release said.
The community cleanup is sponsored by the city Public Works Department, OIC of Washington, Poor Boys Auto Wrecking, Yakima County, Yakima Waste Systems, The Heights Church, Safe Yakima and Champions Centre.
More information is available at the city’s refuse division homepage at yakimawa.gov.
