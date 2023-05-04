City officials say they are working to address concerns about the Yakima Area Arboretum's lease renewal.
Arboretum officials earlier raised concerns about proposed changes to its lease of 46 acres of city park land. City Attorney Sara Watkins updated the Yakima City Council on the issue at its Tuesday night meeting and said the city would replace the previous 30-year operation and maintenance agreement with a new pact containing three 10-year terms.
“This does allow for 30 years of the arboretum using the property, if the city extends the agreement two times,” Watkins said.
The city’s new agreement also would remove the city’s ability to terminate the lease “for convenience” — another concern of arboretum officials, council member Patricia Byers said — and would provide a four-year window before the arboretum is responsible for cutting the grass.
“We’re expecting to hear back (from the arboretum board) with a counter proposal by the end of the week and we’ll go from there,” Watkins said of the lease.
The matter has tentatively been scheduled for a vote at the council’s May 16 meeting.
Arboretum concerns
Yakima Area Arboretum board members, Executive Director Colleen Adams-Schuppe and many supporters of the park and gardens on Yakima’s eastern edge are concerned about the length of the new lease and how it might affect donations toward improvements planned there.
The board of directors authorized a master plan of the arboretum, a five-year process which was completed and announced in March 2020.
Future projects identified in the plan include the recently completed winter garden, a memorial garden, active nature play area, Plants of Central Washington exhibit, outdoor performance venue/bandstand and several enhancements to the trail system.
“We’re looking at investing between $6 to $8 million in this land,” Adams-Schuppe said. “Donors to those projects want to know that this is going to be here for another 20 or 30 years.”
The arboretum was established as a nonprofit organization in 1967 as the Central District of the Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs brought 36 Yakima-area garden clubs together. The arboretum entered into a management agreement with the Metropolitan Park District to develop the facility.
In the 1980s, an administration and education center was planned. The Jewett Interpretive Center was completed in 1991, and the arboretum’s first salaried director was hired in 1993. At roughly the same time, a 30-year lease agreement was signed with city officials, Adams-Schuppe said.
The agreement expired in 2021, city attorney Watkins said Tuesday, and it has been extended six times as a new lease is being negotiated. The sixth extension expires on May 31.
Lease details
City officials, including Public Works Director Scott Schafer, have said a shorter lease gives the city and arboretum flexibility to change the agreement and discuss issues such as city-provided services, insurance and whatever else might need to be addressed over the next 10, 20 or 30 years.
“Going to three 10-year terms, it’s not just the city that benefits from that, in my opinion,” Watkins said.
Besides the length of the lease, arboretum officials were most concerned about the “termination for convenience” clause of the agreement, and it has been removed, Watkins added.
Schafer previously said the city would provide lawn mowing for the first four years of the new agreement, giving arboretum officials time to decide how that service would be provided in the future.
For the first year of the five-year lease, the city would continue covering electrical costs for pumps serving wells and other existing irrigation systems, Schafer said. After that, those costs would be the paid by the arboretum.
City Manager Bob Harrison reiterated Schafer’s comments about lawn-mowing services. He and several council members noted the arboretum is a tremendous asset to the city and hoped the new operations agreement can be approved by both sides before the end of the month.
“I can’t think of a contract we have with more favorable terms,” Harrison said. “I’m really hopeful that the arboretum will step forward and get this done.”
Byers said she and council member Danny Herrera visited the arboretum, met with board members and assured them the city doesn’t intend to use that land for anything other than an arboretum.
“They were worried about being able to terminate (the agreement) for convenience,” she added. “Removing that is a big plus … it gives them a great deal of reassurance.”
