Alleys within a half-mile square of properties just north and west of downtown Yakima will be paved next year after the city adjusted its six year transportation improvement program.
The paving work was unanimously approved during Tuesday night’s Yakima City Council meeting.
City Engineer Bill Preston said $500,000 in additional funds were awarded to Yakima by the federal government, enough to pave 4,500 linear feet of alleyways.
The project, which will likely happen in 2024, will pave alleys in an area bordered by Third and Sixth avenues and D and Willow streets, Preston said.
The city’s six-year transportation improvement plan includes all projects for which state gas tax revenue or federal revenue will be used.
Also Tuesday, a $239,000 contract with Yakima-based HLA Engineering and Land Surveying Inc. was approved for work on two infrastructure projects scheduled this year: a resurfacing project on West Nob Hill Boulevard and sidewalk improvements along portions of Pacific Avenue.
