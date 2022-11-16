As work to bring a pool to Martin Luther King Jr. Park in east Yakima continues, the City Council is supporting the effort by reinstating an ad-hoc committee for the project.
The ad-hoc committee approved Tuesday by City Council is a temporary committee created with a specific task in mind.
Community leaders have been advocating for a new pool in east Yakima since 2005, when the city closed Miller and Eisenhower pools. Washington Pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park was closed and replaced by a splash pad in 2006, leaving no pools accessible for families in east Yakima neighborhoods.
An ad-hoc committee was created in 2017 to study options for a new community swimming pool in the area.
Council member Holly Cousens, who was part of the committee at that time, said reinstating the group in 2022 would help with scheduling meetings, keeping track of notes and tasks and streamlining messaging as the city and community members continue to plan and fundraise for the pool.
“When the ad hoc committee was first created, it was sort of looking at placement of the eastside pool and design, but I’m interested in reinstating the eastside ad-hoc committee, and the goal of doing that would be to better streamline our efforts as a group,” she said. “It’s just a way of keeping things better organized.”
Fundraising is an important piece for the project moving forward, City Manager Bob Harrison said at the meeting.
“We’ve identified some funds, but that’s really the biggest thing that’s out there right now,” he said. “We’ve got to have an active group out there fundraising.”
The city has committed $3 million to the project, and a $1 million award from the Legislature is being used for planning and bid documents for pool construction.
Supporters want to raise additional funds through donations, federal funding and grants. The city has requested pandemic-related American Rescue Plan Act funds from the county and is looking at other grant opportunities.
The project is expected to cost about $11 million.
Cousens will be on the newly reinstated ad-hoc committee, along with Council members Patricia Byers and Danny Herrera, who have also been involved in the project, and community volunteers.
Parks and recreation fees
Also at the City Council meeting Tuesday, the council approved changes to Parks and Recreation fees to help cover increasing costs.
Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said the department focused on keeping costs for youth programs unchanged or as low as possible, as previously requested by council.
“Again, we don’t like to raise fees, but we felt it was our responsibility to bring it forward for discussion,” he said at the meeting.
The new fee list leaves prices unchanged for programs like the Beyond the Bell after school program and tiny tots swim lessons, increasing fees instead for private or competitive lessons, picnic shelter and field rentals, and special events.
Budget
Also at the meeting, the council approved the city’s biennial budget for 2023-24.
The city’s biennial budget uses $1.5 million in fund reserves in 2023 and $1.6 million in fund reserves in 2024. The general fund is forecast at about $71.8 million in revenue in 2023.
While the city’s historical fund balance is stabilized near 25% for 2021-22, the preliminary budget projects the fund balance degrading to 20.6% in 2023 and 17.9% in 2024. The city is required to meet at least 16.7% in the reserve.
