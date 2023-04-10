A discussion of homeless issues with representatives from nonprofit organizations and other stakeholders is scheduled for Tuesday evening at a Yakima City Council study session.
Council members requested the session after an earlier discussion about crime data and downtown development.
City Manager Bob Harrison said representatives from Neighborhood Health, Camp Hope, Union Gospel Mission, Triumph, Yakima Homeless Network and others will participate in Tuesday’s discussion.
“They will be discussing what they do to address the current homeless challenges and suggestions on how they believe we, as a community, can address some of the current challenges around homelessness,” Harrison wrote in a memo to City Council members.
“As this is a roundtable conversation, this will be a free-flowing conversation rather than presentations,” he added.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with 15 minutes scheduled for public comment at the beginning of the meeting.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
