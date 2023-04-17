An engineering contract to provide construction management, observation and administrative services of two street and sidewalk repair projects will be considered at Tuesday’s Yakima City Council meeting.
The city has scheduled a resurfacing project on West Nob Hill Boulevard and sidewalk improvements along portions of Pacific Avenue for this year, with both projects receiving substantial grant funding.
City staff is recommending a $230,900 contract for Yakima-based HLA Engineering and Land Surveying Inc. to work on the two infrastructure improvements, which are being combined into one construction project “for ease of administration and reduction of construction costs,” Public Works Director Scott Schafer wrote in a memo to council members.
The Nob Hill project received a $1,335,000 state Transportation Improvement Board grant, which requires a 20% local match, while the Pacific Avenue sidewalk work is being paid for by a $250,000 grant, with no local match required.
Road overlay and ADA curb improvements are planned from Fourth to 28th avenues along West Nob Hill Boulevard, according to the city. The project has been split into two stages for construction: Fourth Avenue to 15th Avenue, and 15th Avenue to 28th Avenue. The $1,355,000 award would be put toward the 15th Avenue to 28th Avenue section.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a public hearing to consider an addition to the city’s six-year transportation improvement program, which runs from 2023 to 2028.
The 2024 paving of north-side alleys will be added to the six-year plan, which must include all transportation projects for which state gas tax revenue or federal revenue will be used.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with the transportation plan public hearing scheduled at 6 p.m.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote viewing options will be available at the city website.
