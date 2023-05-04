Beginning next week, the Yakima City Council will host budget review meetings at multiple locations as leaders of various city departments discuss their anticipated needs and possible cuts.
Each department will discuss its areas of service and propose expenditure reductions, said Randy Beehler, the city’s communications and public affairs director.
“During its retreat last month, the city council asked department heads to determine which lines of service could be reduced based on a 10% reduction of each department’s budget,” Beehler said. “Department heads will present council with their suggestions for 10% across-the-board reductions.”
The city council is not expected to make any decisions regarding reductions during the budget review meetings, Beehler added. That process won’t occur until budget discussions this fall.
Budget review meetings are scheduled at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the next three months as follows:
• Police (jail, services, animal control, parking), May 9, Yakima Convention and Event Center, Room G.
• Fire and SunComm (911 call center), May 23, Harman Center.
• Community development, planning, codes, June 13, Washington Fruit Community Center.
• City manager/administration (includes airport, economic development, IT, clerk, community relations), June 27, Henry Beauchamp Community Center.
• Public works, parks and recreation, streets/traffic, July 11, Yakima Convention and Event Center, Room G.
• Human resources, legal and finance department, utility billing and purchasing, July 25, Harman Center.
• Municipal court, Aug. 8, Washington Fruit Community Center.
All sessions are open to the public, with the meetings recorded and available for viewing beginning at 7 p.m. the following day on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194. They also will be available to view the following day on the Y-PAC website, https://videos.yakimawa.gov
Agendas will be available prior to each of the budget review meetings under the city council tab on the city's website, yakimawa.gov.
Bike/ped committee membership rules
At its Tuesday, May 2, meeting, the city council adjusted rules regarding who may serve on the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
By a 4-3 vote, the council amended the rules to allow one of the committee’s seven members to live outside the city limits (but within Yakima County) provided the person owns property or a business within Yakima.
Council members Soneya Lund, who requested the change, Eliana Macias, Danny Herrera and mayor Janice Deccio supported the rules change.
“I don’t think it’s necessary to expand (the number of committee members) because this isn’t a tough committee to fill,” Lund said.
“There are people who’ve wanted to be on that (committee), who own property or a business within the city and ride their bike into the city, but they live outside of the city,” she added. “There are other (committees and commissions) which allow members to live outside of the city in specific instances.”
City Clerk Sonya Claar Tee and City Attorney Sara Watkins reported the city’s Tree City USA Board, Yakima Arts Commission, Sustainable Yakima Committee and Planning Commission all allow members who live outside the city limits provided they own either property or a business within Yakima.
Council member Matt Brown, who along with Patricia Myers and Holly Cousens voted against the rule change, said it might appear to the public that this change is to accommodate a specific bike/ped committee member who is moving outside of Yakima. He said he would prefer the rule change occur after her term expires.
Claar Tee noted the city council considered changes to bicycle and pedestrian committee membership in fall of 2022, and determined then that the resident rule should remain in order to be consistent with most other boards and commissions.
Public hearing on auto sales lot
Also Tuesday, the city council held a new public hearing on a rezoning request for property at the northwest corner of South Fair Avenue and LaFollette Street.
In March, the council voted 5-2 to reject a hearing examiner decision rezoning two residential lots at 1406 S. Fair Ave. and 909 LaFollette St. to accommodate a proposed auto sales business across from Fiesta Foods.
Several council members were concerned that the area’s predominantly Latino residents did not receive sufficient notice to comment on the matter.
Planning Manager Joseph Calhoun said updated notices in English and Spanish were provided to property owners within 300 feet of the site on April 14. These notices identified the date, time and location of Tuesday night’s public hearing, along with how to provide comment and where further information about the proposal could be viewed.
No written testimony was received for the new public hearing, and no one other than Tom Durant of PLSA Engineering, who was representing rezoning applicants Sarah and Rosa Harati, spoke at Tuesday’s meeting.
After closing the public hearing, the council voted unanimously to direct staff to bring back a decision on rezoning the two parcels to a future meeting.
