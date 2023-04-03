Changes to animal control ordinances and an updated schedule of dog license and other fees will be considered at Tuesday’s Yakima City Council meeting.
The proposed changes include strengthening the “dangerous dog” definition; the increase and streamlining of dog license fees; reducing “poultry at large” violations to an infraction; increasing the threshold for a barking dog violation; and adding a “Human Responsibility for Cats” section to city code.
In a memo to City Council members, Supervising Codes Inspector Tony Doan wrote that drafting cat owner and caretaker regulations was “a challenging task” due to a large number of cat regulatory schemes from different jurisdictions.
Doan wrote that the new human responsibility for cats section provides additional tools to reduce the feral and roaming cat populations, while holding cat caretakers responsible for creating a noxious condition.
The proposed cat regulations allow Yakima residents to engage in a “trap-alter-return” program without assuming legal ownership of the cat, Doan wrote.
“The hope is that TAR will lead to an eventual reduction in the feral cat population,” he added.
Dog licensing fees could be adjusted to provide options for the license holder, Doan wrote, with dog owners able to choose between a 1- to 3-year license duration.
“The three-year license option is more efficient for the city and the savings are passed to dog owners through a discounted fee,” Doan wrote.
Dog licenses, which require proof of rabies vaccination, would cost $25 (altered) or $75 (unaltered) for one year, or $60 and $180 for three years, with reduced rates available for senior citizen dog owners.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a recommendation from the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee regarding the William O. Douglas Trail and Trolley Bridge Project.
The committee voted 6-1 in February to recommend the city move forward with use of the trolley bridge for a pedestrian crossing to connect the William O. Douglas Trail over the Naches River. The City Council has final approval of this issue.
Tuesday’s meeting begins with an executive session at 5:15 p.m. “to consider the minimum price at which real estate will be offered for sale or lease,” according to the agenda. The regular meeting starts at 5:30 at City Hall, 129 N. Second St.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website, www.yakimawa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.