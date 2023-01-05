The Yakima City Council has asked a state commission to consider Yakima’s airport as a solution to help relieve crowding at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The state is seeking a site for a new airport, and city officials reached out to Washington State Department of Transportation officials about Yakima. The council formalized the request in a letter Tuesday.
In the letter, city officials say Yakima’s airport is centrally located with interstate access and is equipped to handle cargo demands forecast for the state. The letter also mentions opportunities to add passenger rail service across the mountains.
“This project will enable the state to achieve two important enhancements in the state transportation network for the price of one,” the letter said.
Using existing infrastructure would save on the cost of the project, the letter said, and Perry Tech, Yakima Valley College and Heritage University could support workforce and training demands.
The council unanimously signed onto the letter addressed to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which has been meeting since October 2019 to consider overcrowding issues at Sea-Tac airport and to identify potential sites for a new airport.
The CACC announced three final site recommendations for a new airport in 2022: two in Pierce County, southeast of Tacoma, and one in Thurston County, just east of Olympia. Elected officials, nearby residents and farmers all have objected to the potential of a major airport being developed at these sites, the Seattle Times reported.
The CACC must recommend one location for the new airport by June 15, according to the commission’s website.
Council members expressed support for Yakima’s consideration at the Tuesday meeting.
Yakima council member Patricia Byers said the idea is an economic opportunity for the state and for the local community.
“They're looking at creating an airport where there's nothing,” she said. “We are prepared. We have an airport. We have the capacity to expand and meet their needs, and so I think that's the big selling point.”
Locally, it would provide jobs, as well as education and development opportunities, she said.
“People working in the electronics and aviation field, our schools are going to benefit, we’ll have a skilled workforce available,” she said.
Assistant Mayor Soneya Lund said resistance in other areas could work in Yakima’s favor.
“The fact, too, that there's very, very, very little resistance here in Yakima, and so much resistance everywhere else, I think that gives us kind of a leg up,” Lund said.
Also at the meeting
The group appointed Deccio, Herrera and Lund to serve on the council nominating committee.
The council changed the term length for the committee, which reviews applications and makes recommendations for appointments to city boards and commissions, from two years to one year in 2022.
Brown, Byers and Cousens served on the committee through 2022.
The council also approved an agreement contracting NAC Architecture, a Spokane-based company, for pool design and construction services for a pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The company will develop plans, specifications and bid documents for the construction of the pool planned for east Yakima.
