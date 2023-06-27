Yakima residents are asked to conserve domestic water in the coming week because of a temporary shutdown of the Naches treatment plant and reliance on city well water.
The request covers city of Yakima drinking water customers. It does not include Yakima residents who receive Nob Hill Water drinking water.
The Naches treatment plant has been affected by a combination of thunderstorms over the Cascade Mountains and a predicted heat wave with temperatures reaching the mid-90s.
“It’s sort of a perfect storm – extremely high turbidity (dirt and debris) in the Naches River combined with the higher demand of a warm spell,” said Mike Shane, the city’s water and irrigation manager.
“Historically, we have had times where we shut the plant down due to turbidity and use the city’s four wells, but this is for a longer time period,” Shane said.
Shane noted that the Naches River has different points of diversion for irrigation and drinking water, with only the latter receiving treatment at the Naches River Water Treatment Plant. Private irrigation water companies also have diversion points on the river.
Thunderstorms over the mountains this past weekend and so far this week have caused extensive runoff into the river, and the extremely high turbidity (dirty water) forced the treatment plant to shut down this week.
City wells provide domestic water in those situations. There is no emergency regarding the city’s domestic water supply, but the capacity of the wells is limited, said Randy Beehler, the city’s communications and public affairs director.
According to the National Weather Service's Pendleton office, high temperatures in the city of Yakima are forecast to reach 93 degrees on Wednesday and 95 or higher for the rest of the week.
The city’s news release states with additional thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday over the Cascades, it may be several days before the Naches River has cleared enough for the water treatment plant to begin producing potable water again.
Shane said his department has contacted the city’s parks department, fire department and the Yakima School District directly, and those agencies have been able to reduce their use of water this week.
This includes less use of both domestic water and irrigation water, since both draw from the Naches River.
“There’s a delayed effect with the turbidity – it takes a few days without thunderstorms and runoff before the river clears up,” Shane said. “Hopefully, we’ll be starting the (water treatment) plant back up on Friday or this weekend.
“This will be a short-term thing and hopefully we’ll be back to normal soon.”
Ideas for conserving water can be found under the water/irrigation tab of the city's website, yakimawa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.