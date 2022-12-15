As state officials study potential sites to help relieve crowding at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the city of Yakima has taken tentative steps to suggest it could be part of the solution.
City Manager Bob Harrison told the Yakima Herald-Republic the city has inquired with Washington State Department of Transportation officials about having the Yakima Air Terminal’s site considered as the state seeks a new airport.
“It appears the solutions on the west side of the state that were initially identified by WSDOT are not very viable,” Harrison wrote in an email on Wednesday. “The Yakima airport layout and land near the layout would provide an opportunity to expand the runway that would allow for any class of airplane to land and take off.
“Additionally, Yakima Airport has several inherent strengths as an option, including but not limited to: the close location of rail for movement of produce and goods, excellent Interstate transportation in the region, and the presence of education establishments that can provide excellent training of the workforce in the Yakima region,” he added.
Harrison stressed that the city is only inquiring about the possibility at this point, with a realistic proposal for an expanded airport requiring considerable time and effort.
“There would be substantial work that would need to be done even if Yakima was identified as a viable alternative,” he wrote.
WSDOT officials couldn't immediately be reached to comment on Yakima's proposal.
The need for a new regional airport
Before considering how an airport currently scheduled for one inbound and one outbound commercial flight each day could help air traffic on the west side of Washington, a review of the process for siting a new airport is required.
In 2019, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill unanimously approved by the Legislature creating the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission to consider overcrowding issues at Sea-Tac airport and to identify potential sites for a new airport.
As the Seattle Times reported last month, an analysis of current and future use of Sea-Tac and Paine Field near Everett estimates that current plans for expansion at both sites will enlarge their capacity from 50 million annual passengers pre-pandemic to about 67 million by 2030.
By 2050, air passenger traffic in the Seattle region is expected to increase to 94 million annual passengers, leaving a capacity shortfall of 27 million passengers, the Times reported.
Additionally, air cargo traffic through the region is expected to more than double, from 610,000 tons per year before the pandemic to 1.4 million tons in 2050.
Therefore, the CACC recommends that the state complete the expansion of both Sea-Tac and Paine Field while also building a new airport on undeveloped land, the Times reported.
The commission’s options for this airport include a single runway with a 2,400-acre footprint, which is approximately the same size as Sea-Tac; two runways with a 3,100-acre footprint; or a three-runway, 4,670-acre airport which would provide capacity beyond the 2050 passenger and cargo estimates. The latter option would be 87% larger than Sea-Tac.
WSDOT officials said the commission contains 14 voting members — mostly representatives of airports and the aviation industry — and 17 nonvoting members, with the latter group including city planners and state politicians. The Washington State Department of Transportation provides the commission technical assistance and staff support from its aviation division.
Potential airport sites
The CACC has been meeting since October 2019, and announced three final site recommendations for a new airport earlier this year: two in Pierce County, southeast of Tacoma, and one in Thurston County, just east of Olympia.
WSDOT officials said the commission narrowed down possible airport sites based on previous research as well as factors including airspace, local land use, environmental impacts, market demand and community input.
All three sites are in rural areas, but elected officials, nearby residents and farmers all have objected to the potential of a major airport being developed in their region, the Seattle Times reported.
This is where the Yakima Air Terminal could become a factor, Yakima's city manager said.
The Yakima airport, also known as McAllister Field, was established in 1926, and its first runways were built in the 1930s. Today the site covers 825 acres, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The current passenger terminal opened in the 1950s, and today its southeast-northwest runway is 7,604 feet long, allowing Boeing 737 aircraft to take off and land.
Its air traffic control tower, adjacent to Washington Avenue, opened in 1974 but was closed earlier this year after it was damaged in a fatal auto crash. It is awaiting FAA approval on planned repairs, airport officials said this fall.
While it would require substantial expansion to handle large commercial passenger and cargo-hauling aircraft, Harrison believes the land and other resources are available.
“The investment at the Yakima airport would be substantial, but also significantly less than building an airport from scratch,” he wrote in an email to the Herald-Republic.
“Such an investment would be transformative in the region in terms of economic development, in particular the development of well-paying jobs that generally come with an airport,” Harrison wrote. “We also believe it could be paired with enhanced passenger rail service to the west and east sides of the state.”
The Legislature has studied re-establishing passenger rail service between the Seattle area, Yakima Valley and the Tri-Cities in recent years, showing that while there is demand for passenger rail, there also would be significant costs. Passenger rail service in Yakima ended more than 40 years ago.
Harrison knows the Yakima airport — servicing only one daily outbound and inbound flight to and from Sea-Tac due to Horizon Air schedule reductions made earlier this year — might face long odds of ever helping relieve the passenger and cargo bottleneck anticipated at the Seattle region’s main airport. But he believes it doesn’t hurt to ask.
“At this point, the city has only made an inquiry as to the potential viability of this option,” he told the Herald-Republic.
uhhh Yakima Tower to Alaska Flt 70, you'll be 11th to land since you bailed first on YKM behind the Spirit airlines. lol Oh Why not!?
