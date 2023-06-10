After a few months of negotiations and several extensions of the previous lease, the Yakima City Council has approved a new agreement with the Yakima Area Arboretum.
The new operation and maintenance agreement for roughly 47 acres of city park land replaces the arboretum’s previous 30-year lease with a new pact containing three 10-year terms. The renewable arrangement provides flexibility for both sides, City Attorney Sara Watkins said.
Council members unanimously approved the lease agreement at their Tuesday night meeting.
Originally, city officials sought to replace the arboretum’s 30-year lease with a new five-year renewable agreement. Arboretum board members, Executive Director Colleen Adams-Schuppe and many supporters of the attraction on Yakima’s eastern edge were concerned a lease of that length might affect donations toward projects planned there.
Between $6 million and $8 million in improvements have been planned for the arboretum in the next five to 10 years, Adams-Schuppe said, and donors to those projects want to know that the arboretum is going to be here for another 20 or 30 years.
Besides the length of the lease, other issues addressed in the new agreement include elimination of the city’s “termination for convenience” clause, insurance coverage and a transition from the city covering the costs of lawn mowing and electricity for pumps serving wells and irrigation systems at the arboretum. Those expenses will be covered by the arboretum within a few years.
The arboretum was established as a nonprofit organization in 1967 as the Central District of the Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs brought 36 Yakima-area garden clubs together. The arboretum entered into a management agreement with the Metropolitan Park District to develop the facility.
In the 1980s, an administration and education center was planned. Honoring Helen and Don Jewett, the Jewett Interpretive Center was completed in 1991, and the arboretum’s first salaried director was hired in 1993. At roughly the same time, a 30-year lease agreement was signed with city officials, Adams-Schuppe said.
The agreement expired in 2021, city attorney Watkins said Tuesday, and it was extended six times as the new lease was being negotiated.
Clean City program stats
In other business, council members accepted the 2023 first quarter report on the Clean City program from Public Works Director Scott Schafer.
The program addresses chronic blight in Yakima, including trash, graffiti, dangerous buildings and abandoned vehicles. It expedites the cleanup of illegal dumps; helps the police department clean up homeless encampments and unlawful campsites; and provides coordination with city neighborhoods on annual cleanup events.
Between January and March of this year, the Clean City program addressed 474 graffiti incidents, removed 132 shopping carts from city streets, and cleaned up 47.3 tons of garbage, Schafer reported. There were 542 illegal dump sites cleaned and 346 tires removed.
The program reported contact with 300 individuals experiencing homelessness and the cleanup of 46 homeless encampment sites, Schafer reported.
For more information about the Clean City program, visit yakimawa.gov/services/public-works.
