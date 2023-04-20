Three downtown business and property owners, Ben Hittle, Joe Mann and Steve Mercy, updated the Yakima City Council on their efforts to draft a parking plan for downtown Yakima on Tuesday.

The city council voted 4-3 on Oct. 11 to move ahead with paid parking downtown, then delayed implementation of it two months later, voting on Dec. 6 to give downtown business owners six months to produce an alternative plan to pay for downtown infrastructure improvements.

Mann and Hittle said Tuesday they have received many alternate ideas from different business owners to generate money for sidewalk repairs, additional lighting and other needs in the downtown district.

“We’re still working on parking plans for downtown, ones that will generate enough revenue for repairs … while also still providing free parking for customers,” Mann said.

According to the council’s six-month delay, the issue of downtown parking will be discussed again in May.