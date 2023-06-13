A curvy waterslide, lap lanes, a zero-depth entry area for young children and high-octane activity areas for teens are among the amenities planned at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park’s aquatic center.
The Yakima City Council received a presentation of detailed conceptual drawings of the aquatic center and an update on its funding and timeline from Ken Wilkinson, city parks and recreation manager, at a meeting last week.
An ad hoc committee of local residents, council members and city staff met several times earlier this year to make suggestions and critique the aquatic center design created by consultants NAC Architecture and Water Technology, and those designs will now be shared with the public for feedback.
“We really stressed having something for everyone, from toddlers to seniors,” Wilkinson said. “There’s also an area for teens to have some fun with things like waterslides, a rope swing and water volleyball and basketball.”
Planning for the aquatic center was funded by a $1 million grant from the Legislature.
Community leaders have been advocating for a new pool in east Yakima since 2005, when the city closed Miller and Eisenhower pools. Washington Pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park was closed and replaced by a splash pad in 2006, leaving no pools easily accessible for families in east Yakima neighborhoods.
“There’s been some community members who have been waiting 15 years for this,” District 2 council member Danny Herrera said. “And there was excitement when the words ‘break ground’ came up (at ad hoc committee meetings).”
“I’m just really glad we’re as far along as we are on this,” added Holly Cousens, who along with Herrera and Patricia Byers were the council members appointed to the ad hoc committee when it was reformed in November. “The designs are really exciting.”
Funding update
Wilkinson updated the council on fundraising for the Martin Luther King Jr. aquatic center project, which is budgeted at $11 million.
Both the city of Yakima and Yakima County have committed $3 million to the construction of the pool through American Rescue Plan Act federal money. The Legislature, in addition to the planning funds, has granted $1.6 million toward the aquatic center’s construction through its capital budget, Wilkinson said.
The city also is pursuing more federal money through the Legacy Grant program, which could provide as much as $5 million toward the project.
“We’re the only applicant from the state of Washington, but these grant dollars are very competitive and they only give out 20 of those grants,” Wilkinson said of the Legacy Grant program. “We will find out soon if we will be receiving those funds.”
He also noted that various individuals, organizations and foundations in the Yakima Valley have indicated they will contribute toward construction of the aquatic center. Addy Logsdon has been hired by the city to conduct a capital campaign feasibility study, which should be completed mid-summer.
“Addy and Ester (Huey) have been going out and speaking to various individuals and organizations about assisting with funding for this project,’ Wilkinson added.
Design features
The new design plans include two main pool areas. The northern pool, closest to the Washington Middle School track, would feature the zero-depth entry area for toddlers and young children. Fountains and other splash park-style features would be included here, Wilkinson said, along with an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant entry to the pool.
A circular vortex area and in-pool volleyball court would be featured at the west end of this pool, farthest away from the zero-depth entry.
The southernmost pool would be larger and include lap lanes and features for older children and teenagers such as an in-pool basketball area, a rope swing, climbing wall and “Ninja cross” rope structure similar to the one seen on the realty TV show “American Ninja Warrior.”
“Teens and adults can climb across and swing off of it, and when you fall into the water, you won’t get hurt,” Wilkinson said.
The large circular water slide tower, with a long flume at the bottom, is planned on the west end of the aquatic center, separate from the other two pools.
Built around and in between the pools are grassy “sun turf” areas for tanning and lounging, with a few large umbrellas providing shade. The design includes setting aside areas for food trucks, an entrance lobby, changing rooms, administration/first aid area, outdoor patios and a community room.
The latter amenity can be used for parties, training for aquatic center staff and by community groups for meetings or events, Wilkinson said. It will be accessible even when the pool is not open.
Another feature area residents sought were bathrooms available to everyone using Martin Luther King Jr. Park. These would be located next to the community room and across from the future splash pad, which would be immediately east of the new aquatic center.
Next steps
City Council members unanimously accepted the report and designs from the aquatic center ad hoc committee and referred the conception designs to the city parks commission for further review and comment.
They also directed the administration to schedule community meetings to receive direct feedback on three items:
1. The new aquatic center’s design.
2. The reconfigured Martin Luther King Jr. Park design.
3. Potentially connecting the park with Adams Elementary School by closing Race Street between Eighth and Ninth streets.
City Manager Bob Harrison said the community meetings and presentation of the new aquatic center designs would be scheduled and announced soon.
If funding and design approval move forward, the pool could be open to the public as early as the summer of 2025, Wilkinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.