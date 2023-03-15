Lawmakers representing the Yakima Valley in the 14th and 15th legislative districts will host virtual town hall meetings next week.
Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, and state Reps. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger, and Bryan Sandlin, R-Zillah, will host the 15th Legislative District meeting from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.
Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, and state Reps. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, and Chris Corry, R-Yakima, will host the 14th Legislative District meeting from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
Both online meetings will include an update from legislators on the 2023 session and a question-and-answer session with those participating. The 105-day session is scheduled to end April 23.
Preregistration is required for the meetings and is available online at https://tinyurl.com/2bmm6t8b (15th District) and https://tinyurl.com/465t66wf (14th District).
