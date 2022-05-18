A Goldendale man died in a head-on collision with a semi truck Tuesday on U.S. Highway 97 near Satus Pass.
Stephen G. Hyrniak, 61, was driving south on U.S. 97 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a semi traveling north at about 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and the driver of the semi was not injured.
Neither drugs not alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.