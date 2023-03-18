A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Yakima family involved in a semi-truck collision on Interstate 90 near Easton on Thursday.
As of Saturday morning, the fundraiser had collected $32,000 for funeral costs and medical bills.
Danny R. Ellingford, 43, was driving westbound in a UPS semi-truck when he crossed over the median and collided with a Kia Optima at 12:33 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. Ellingford was not injured.
The Kia had five people inside. Justin L. Poole, 40, and his 10-year-old daughter were killed in the crash. Michaela L. Buckholdt, 27, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she died.
Nicole M. Wallawine Poole, 36, was taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital and later Harborview. A 6-year-old was taken to Harborview, and underwent brain surgery on Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up by a family friend. Buckholdt and Nicole Poole were cousins.
The GoFundMe page link is: https://tinyurl.com/yv27tzh9.
