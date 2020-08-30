Safe Cam security camera program

People who have set up home security cameras can help police by registering them on the department’s website. YPD Sgt. Eric Hampton, during a virtual town hall on Wednesday, said that video footage that catches people in the act of vandalizing property has been hugely helpful to detectives in solving tagging crimes.

Police Chief Matt Murray clarified that registration does not automatically give the police the right to take over a person’s home camera. Registering simply helps officers to know what camera footage might be available for review, should a crime occur in the area.

Officers still have to receive permission to review the footage, Murray said.

Information about the Safe Cam program and registration is available at https://yakimapolice.org/safecam-registration/.