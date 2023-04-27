Besides the impending arrival of May, the return of very warm and sunny weather this weekend will remind Yakima Valley residents that summer isn’t far away.
High temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s are forecast for Saturday after cooler and wetter than normal conditions dominated much of April, the National Weather Service said.
“We have a high-pressure ridge moving in over the area, and that’s what usually brings the warmer temperatures,” said Christel Bennese, a meteorologist in the weather service's Pendleton office.
The thermometer at the Yakima Air Terminal reached 69 degrees on Sunday and 70 on Tuesday, the highest temperatures so far in April, and highs in the mid to upper 70s were predicted for Yakima Wednesday through Friday, the weather service reported.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 86 in both Yakima and Sunnyside, with Lower Valley locations predicted to reach the low 80s on Friday. The predicted high is just below the record 87 degrees recorded April 29, 1957, in Yakima, according to the NWS website.
Ellensburg is predicted to be slightly cooler than the Yakima Valley over the next few days, but a high of 82 is expected on Saturday, the weather service predicts.
The warmer weather could abate by Sunday as a cool front moves through Central Washington, Bennese said.
“The pattern is expected to change again back to more seasonal, springlike conditions,” she added.
Sunday’s high temperature is expected in the mid-70s in Yakima, with Monday’s high predicted at 68 degrees, just below the average for May 1.
April showers
One positive for Yakima Valley agriculture has been a healthy amount of precipitation in April, with Yakima receiving more than a half-inch above normal rainfall for the month, Bennese said.
Through Tuesday, the Yakima Air Terminal weather station has received 1.06 inches of rain, compared with a normal of 0.47 inches through April 25. For the year, Yakima is slightly above its normal of 3.11 inches through April 25, with 3.49 inches of precipitation so far in 2023.
Most of this month’s rainfall came on April 10, when 0.61 inches of precipitation was recorded at the airport, the weather service reported. It was the most 24-hour rainfall recorded on that date in Yakima.
The weather service issued a notice to expect rising streams and rivers in the Yakima area into the weekend as the warmer temperatures produce significant snowmelt in the mountains.
“Given above normal snowpack currently in place over the mountain areas, accelerating snowmelt is expected to lead to rises in streams and rivers with several gauges forecasted to meet bankfull over the weekend into early next week,” the weather service stated. “As of now, flooding is not expected.”
