All adults in Yakima County can get a COVID-19 booster dose now at community clinics in Yakima County.
The Yakima Health District’s mobile vaccine teams began administering COVID-19 booster shots to all adults 18 years and older Friday, spokesperson Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said in a news release.
Individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get the booster six months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get the booster two months after completing their primary series.
Mixing and matching boosters is safe and effective, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The health district vaccine teams will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster, Badillo-Sanchez said.
Anyone 5 years and older can get their first or second shot of the Pfizer vaccine series at the clinics, too. Anyone under 18 needs the consent of a parent or guardian to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
No appointment is required to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the community clinics.
Upcoming vaccine clinics
Friday
- 4-6 p.m., Selah School District in Selah, 316 W. Naches Ave.
Saturday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., La Casa Hogar in Yakima, 106 S. Sixth St.
Sunday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fiesta Foods in Yakima, 1008 E. Nob Hill Blvd.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fiesta Foods in Sunnyside, 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy.
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Yakima Valley Mall in Union Gap, 2529 Main St.
Monday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., YV-Tech in Yakima, 1120 S. 18th St.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dollar Stretcher in Yakima, 501 W. Lincoln Ave.
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Washington Middle School in Yakima, 510 S. Ninth St.
Tuesday
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fiesta Foods in Yakima, 1008 E. Nob Hill Blvd.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., YMCA in Yakima, 5 N. Naches Ave.
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Grandview School District in Grandview, 913 W. Second St.
