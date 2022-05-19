A West Valley couple who began making large wooden barn quilts for neighbors and friends early in the COVID-19 pandemic continue adding to their body of work, delighting fans of the outdoor art.
Inspired by the barn quilts of Kittitas County, Becky and Chawley Thomas started making barn quilts for others in and around Wiley City, the Apple Tree and Ahtanum areas of west Yakima County. They wanted something fun to do at home when many favorite venues and gathering places were closing because of the pandemic.
Barn quilts are large wooden panels painted to look like quilt squares. Popular in the Midwest, they have popped up in Central Washington in recent years.
The Thomases have finished 57 barn quilts and are working on three more in Chawley’s shop. They don’t take commissions or payment. If people offer to pay, the Thomases encourage them to donate to the Union Gospel Mission, food bank or church.
“Our goal is to promote community pride. Yakima is a great place to live,” Becky Thomas said a message. And community art makes local commutes a little more interesting, she added.
The barn quilts range in size from the large squares hanging on tall structures to smaller rectangles displayed on garages, sheds and houses. Two squares and one rectangular barn quilt are on display at the Harman Center in Yakima through the end of the month.
People can visit the Harman Center in Yakima to see barn quilts up close, and pick up a list of locations where barn quilts can be seen from a public road. Many can’t be seen from the road so the Thomases didn’t include those addresses on the list.
Megan Cupp asked the couple to create the list and bring a few of their barn quilts to the Harman Center, which is at 101 N. 65th Ave. She knows just about everyone who goes there for programs and social events, and the Thomases are among them, she said.
“We’re lucky lucky lucky to have so many neat people here,” Cupp said.
PHOTOS: Yakima County barn quilts
Yakima County Barn Quilt Trail
Becky and Chawley Thomas created barn quilts to acknowledge the nationalities and hard work of settlers (such as the “Norwegian” Star pattern), have fun (roosters and googly eyed chickens) and pay tribute to historic barns. Several incorporate local cattle brands, including the Hull Ranch barn on Occidental Avenue. Here is the Harman Center list with the names of the patterns.
Ahtanum
• 83rd and Aspen Road, Taylor barn, cattle brand “Diamond T”
• 9407 Ridgeway Road, Hammermeister (now Vestad) barn (two quilts), “Norwegian Star” and “Heritage”
• 9703 Ridgeway Road, Hull house, “Americana”
• 9900 Ahtanum Road, Thomas pumphouse, “Googly Eyed Chickens”
• 9706 Meadowbrook Road, Shockley barn, “Sunflower”
Wiley City
• 11800 Rutherford Road, Amer ranch, “Meet Wiley”
• 3201 S. Wiley Road, Anderson home, “Two Roosters”
• Gilbert Road across from Willy D’s Idle Hour, Chuck Davis garage, “Dawn Star”
• 10804 Gilbert Road, storage shop, “Lone Star”
• 10805 Gilbert Road, Richardson Storage (quilt faces west), “Connecticut”
• West on Gilbert Road, Gilbert hop kiln, “Barn Star”
• Gilbert and Stanton roads, Bitz (now Noy) barn (two quilts), “Missouri Star” and “Country”
Wiley Heights
• 12801 Gilbert Road, Gothberg (now Ellis) barn, “The Cog Block”
• 2910 Carlson Road (best viewed from Gilbert Road), Russ Carlson barn, “Air Castle”
• 13401 Gilbert Road, Dahlin (now Mellander) barn, “Union Square”
• 13604 Church Road (best viewed from Borton Road), Craig Anderson barn, “Bouquet”
• 13505 Church Road, Tissell historical home, “Star Burst”
Carlon and Nelson roads, Ostberg (now Coomer) barn, “Crossed Cardinals”
• 2803 Carlson Road, Worman barn, “Northumberland Star”
• 8900 Occidental Avenue, Hull Ranch barn, “Stargazer”
Other addresses
• 7508 Zier Road, Schlagel storage barn, “Roman Cross”
• 8519 Viewcrest Way, Venable shop, “Barn Quilt Trail”
• 15351 Summitview Extension, Mahre barn, “Amish Star”
