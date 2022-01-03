Featuring three interactive teller machines, the third Gesa Credit Union location in Yakima has opened at 3300 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
The new branch, between Jiffy Lube and Cruisin Coffee on Nob Hill Boulevard, opened to the public Dec. 13, with a grand opening ceremony scheduled early this year, Gesa Credit Union Vice President and CFO Richard Waddle said.
“We’re a nonprofit cooperative — our members are our owners,” Waddle said. “We’re able to give more back to our members in terms of better rates and lower fees.”
Waddle said interactive teller machines — or ITMs (two drive-through and one walk-up) — use technology to combine the after-hours service of an ATM with access to Gesa team members via video conferencing during branch operating hours. The new location also offers full-service tellers at its walk-up counter.
The 4,500-square-foot Nob Hill facility joins Gesa locations at 901 Triple Crown Way and 1825 S. First St. in Yakima. Overall, the Richland-based company operates 26 branches across the state.
For more information, visit www.gesa.com.
