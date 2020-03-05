Chuck Underwood admits he’s a workaholic. Like others of his baby-boomer generation, he is devoted to his work and it defines his life, for the most part.
He likes to unwind by watching “The Andy Griffith Show.” But there’s not much down time for Underwood, a pioneer in the still relatively new field of generational study — the notion that generational cohorts behave in certain ways.
“Baby boomers are never going to retire,” Underwood said before he took the stage for his Yakima Town Hall talk Wednesday at The Capitol Theatre. Baby bomers are those born between 1946 and 1964.
It’s understandable, considering the ways the world has changed. “We are living longer. We are more physically energetic and mentally acute,” he said at a news conference before his presentation.
A researcher among the half-dozen people who pioneered and popularized the field of generational study and generational business strategies, Underwood is the founder of Ohio-based generational consulting firm The Generational Imperative Inc. He speaks to and coaches companies and organizations in generation-specific leadership training and marketing strategies.
He has also written several books and stars in the PBS television miniseries “America’s Generations With Chuck Underwood.”
Generational dynamics impact society in many obvious and subtle ways. “Everyone needs to understand generational dynamics,” Underwood said.
His work began in the mid-1980s in the fledgling field. At the turn of this century, companies started marketing products with ads designed for generations, not age brackets. That was a big change, Underwood said.
For example, knowing that grandparents were becomingly increasingly involved in their grandchildren’s lives, the Walt Disney Company began advertising to the Silent Generation (people born between 1928 and 1945) and baby-boomer grandparents instead of children’s 30-something parents.
Other big names altered their advertising strategies. Women’s apparel has always been the most age discriminatory, Underwood said, long targeting only women ages 18 to 34. An ad campaign by The Gap featuring Lauren Hutton was a dramatic difference.
“The Gap made the decision to go after (women) older than age 34,” Underwood said, developing product and advertising campaigns around that goal. “And it worked.”
With that ad campaign, “suddenly our field of study was legitimized,” he added.
The shift in marketing and products has worked out well for those who had done their research. Companies and organizations of all kinds, from government to educational to religious, can also apply that knowledge to their workplaces to optimize the talents of all generational cohorts and ensure good working relationships among them.
“The biggest misconception about boomers in the workplace is they can’t learn technology,” Underwood said. “That is a flaw of American business. When boomers master technology, all of their other skills kick in.”
At the same time, Generation X workers (those born between 1965 and 1979) “wrongly feel boomers are holding them back,” he added.
“Generation X will get a full turn at the top. It will just come later,” Underwood said. “We will be a boomer-values-led nation through the 2020s, Gen X in the 2030s and 2040s and millennials in the 2050s and 2060s.”
And then there are millennials — those born between 1980 and 1994 — who have been impacted by the tech revolution and overparenting, Underwood said. “They need help getting tech in the proper perspective of their lives,” he added.
Each generational cohort has different core values about work and varying skills and weaknesses, which require change on the part of their employers, Underwood said.
“We in this country are in a new workplace model. We all need to make that generational shift,” he said.