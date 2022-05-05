Cissy Strong Reyes leads the march from Yakamart to the Yakama Nation Cultural Center in Toppenish, Wash. for the REDgalia awareness event for missing and murdered indigenous people (MMIP) on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
They are among the Indigenous women who have gone missing, have been murdered and have died mysteriously on and beyond the Yakama Reservation, and people gathered at Yakamart and walked to the Yakama Nation Cultural Center to remember and honor them. The Yakama Nation has observed May 5 as part of a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls since 2017.
In the last few years some have started including Indigenous men and boys. Along with the names of women and girls, Caseymac Wallahee asked participants to repeat the names of men who have disappeared, including Donnie Temartz Sampson, Elias Chief Culps, Anthony Peters, Michael Hansen and Ira Yallup.
They seek permission from family members to mention the names, said Wallahee, a Yakama Nation Tribal Council member.
"In our teachings, we put the name away for a year," along with photos, after a person dies. Some families have waited longer, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the memorials that usually happen a year after a person's death.
Those who are willing to share their loved one's names and stories help bring attention to the generations-long crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people. Wallahee is also a member of the council's special committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, which began in 2018 as a committee on missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Fellow tribal council members Esther Moses-Hyipeer and Charlene Tillequots stood nearby as Wallahee mentioned the names. Tribal council and special committee member Terry Goudy-Rambler also attended Thursday's events, which were held by the Yakama Nation Victim Resource Program as part of the program’s REDgalia campaign.
Events started at Yakamart with a T-shirt giveaway. Participants also made posters and signs to carry during the awareness walk to the cultural center.
Cissy Strong Reyes spoke at Yakamart before leading the walk. She stressed the need for more action to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and men, not just talk about it. She also encourages more people to attend gatherings or support them however they can.
Reyes has spoken extensively about her sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong, who disappeared on Oct. 2, 2018. Strong's remains were found in an abandoned freezer on July 4, 2019. The FBI is investigating.
No matter how much they may have talked about their missing or murdered loved one, it's always emotional for relatives and friends. Elias Culps' cousin, Stephanie Culps, spoke of him on Thursday. Elias Culps has been missing since late December 2018, but she hadn't talked about him at public gatherings until only the past few years.
"I come from a background where we're told not to talk," she said. But she wants to keep raising awareness for him, and hopes to do even more, such as organizing searches.
It's important to her. Culps was close to her cousin. "Today it feels like he's here and he's going to hear me," she said.
President Biden and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Eastern Washington also noted the day of awareness.
“It remains unacceptable that Native Americans experience some of the highest rates of violence in the country, a situation that is all the more tragic in light of the generations of trauma already suffered by Indigenous people,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said in a statement.
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, had tribal law enforcement roundtable in Toppenish and a listening session with Department of Interior Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland to allow tribal members to tell their stories, a news release from his office said. The session also highlighted “the urgent need to establish a missing and murdered unit in Central Washington,” the release said.
Wallahee said additional funding for more tribal police officers was an important part of the Wednesday morning roundtable. He was pleased to see the number of agencies involved.
"It was some good representation from law enforcement," he said.
The Washington State Patrol is tracking 126 active cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the state, including 34 from the Yakama Reservation and Yakima County.
Anyone with information about a missing or murdered Indigenous person can contact the FBI Seattle Field Office by calling 206-622-0460 or by visiting tips.fbi.gov. The State Patrol's missing and unidentified persons unit can be reached at mupu@wsp.wa.gov or 800-543-5678.
