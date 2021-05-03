TOPPENISH — An hourlong gathering is planned Wednesday afternoon for the national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women. The location was changed Tuesday, but the start time is the same.
It will begin at 3 p.m. at Pioneer Park at South Elm Street and West Second Avenue. The event was previously set to take place in the Yakamart parking lot.
Cissy Strong Reyes organized the event and announced the location change Tuesday morning. She will speak on Wednesday. Her younger sister, Rosenda Sophia Strong, went missing on Oct. 2, 2018. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer just outside town on July 4, 2019. Her death has been ruled a homicide and the FBI investigation continues.
Those attending are asked to wear red, ribbon skirts or regalia to show their support. Relatives and friends are encouraged to bring posters or photos of their loved ones. They are asked to wear masks and take other precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The gathering is open to the public but there is a capacity limit of 50, Reyes said. For questions, message Reyes or Lucy Smartlowit on Facebook. Get any updates and more information about Strong and other missing and murdered Indigenous people at the Help Us Find Rosenda Strong page on Facebook.
This story has been updated.