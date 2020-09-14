Gasperetti's Gourmet Restaurant in Yakima will not be re-opening, ending a tenure that spanned more than a half-century.
The restaurant at 1013 N. First St. closed in late June, with plans to re-open in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus re-opening plan. Owner John Gasperetti cited economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing restrictions on opening for what was then a temporary closure.
On Sunday, Gasperetti announced on a post his personal Facebook profile that he would not re-open the restaurant, citing not only COVID-19 but the challenges of running a restaurant on North First Street, which in recent decades had become impacted by crime and homelessness. The city of Yakima has been working on a number of improvement projects to revitalize the area.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Gasperetti’s Restaurant, after a 54-year run, is closed,” he wrote. “The last few years have been tough with the continued deterioration of North First Street and the increasing homeless population.”
Gasperetti opened the restaurant in January 1966. The restaurant’s operation was a family affair with his father, Mario, helping in the kitchen, his mother, Minnie, hosting, and sister Jean Gasperetti Lemke, waiting and serving customers.
Later during that first year, Brad Patterson joined in the kitchen and served as the restaurant's executive chef right until the end. Over several decades, Gasperetti and Patterson built both a successful business and personal partnership. They married in 2015.
Over several decades Gasperetti’s was a destination for those celebrating special occasions. The restaurant also hosted several notable figures, including former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, actor Henry Winkler and country singer Kenny Chesney.
Gasperetti wrote that he would miss working with the restaurant’s staff, including some who had spent decades at the restaurant, and seeing loyal customers.
Gasperetti said he had a few opportunities in the works but would be taking some time off to “relax and reflect with sadness and joy.”
“The flood of so many years of wonderful memories I will carry with me forever,” he wrote.