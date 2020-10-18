The extensive real estate holdings of well-known Tieton resident who died suddenly about a year ago are being sold online, with a bid deadline of Oct. 28 for the first auction.
Gary Joseph Trepanier, 63, died on Oct. 30, 2019, when a tree he was cutting fell on him. Though the tree crew had cables attached to the trunk so it would fall in a particular location, it fell another way and hit Trepanier, investigators said.
Trepanier was born in Yakima and grew up in Cowiche, where he attended school, graduating from Highland High School in 1974. Trepanier worked with his dad and brothers at Ed Trepanier before starting his own company, Gary J. Trepanier Excavating.
Along with his work and favorite pursuits, Trepanier bought extensive residential rentals, commercial properties and parcels of land around the Tieton and Cowiche areas. Auction Management Corporation, in cooperation with Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, will auction off his real estate assets online, according to a news release.
The auction features approximately 50 real estate assets, including many houses and manufactured homes, commercial and retail buildings. Among them are automotive garages in Tieton and Cowiche, a leased store in Cowiche and land and lots including a remote hunting tract, the news release said.
They also include a collection of commercial buildings in Tieton across the street from the Mighty Tieton artisan facility at 608 Wisconsin Ave. That auction offering features a multilevel warehouse with a 61,000-square-foot footprint in three sections fronting Wisconsin Avenue, a retail building and RV park fronting North Tieton Road, and a large parking lot area.
“These assets will all sell together in one contract, and will (like the other assets in the auction) sell to the high bidder,” the news release said.
Bidding is open at www.amcbid.com; the bid deadline for the first online auction is 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 28. A second auction is anticipated in the spring.
“We are honored and grateful to have been selected to conduct this event for such an interesting and big-hearted person,” said Julian E. Howell, president of Auction Management Corporation. It specializes in real estate and business auctions, according to the news release.
“Even though we never knew Gary, his associates, employees, friends and tenants have all told us that he was a great guy who supported his community, family, friends and even strangers,” Howell said.
Visit www.amcbid.com for complete auction terms and detailed property information.